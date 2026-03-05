A former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah, and a co-defendant have opted for a plea bargain in an alleged N2.5 billion fraud case currently before an Abuja High Court.

The development was disclosed during court proceedings on Thursday when the prosecution informed the court that the defendants had initiated discussions with the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) for a possible settlement.

Oduah served as Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation from July 2, 2011, to February 12, 2014, before she was relieved of her position following scandals involving the purchase of armoured cars and issues related to her certificates.

What the prosecution is saying

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Rotimi Oyedepo, who led the prosecution team, told the court that the defendants had begun the process of negotiating a plea bargain with the federal government.

According to him, the defendants had already taken steps to refund part of the funds allegedly involved in the case.

“They have made moves to refund certain amount of money into the government coffers,” Oyedepo told the court.

He added that the process was awaiting confirmation from authorities that the refund had been received.

“What is left is the confirmation of receipt of the bank draft by the government.”

Counsel to Oduah, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), as well as Favour Osuanya, who represents the second defendant, confirmed to the court that discussions toward a plea deal were ongoing.

After hearing from both the prosecution and defence teams, Justice Hamza Muazu adjourned the matter until March 26 to allow the court receive a report on the plea bargain agreement.

Earlier, during proceedings on February 12, the prosecution had told the court that the application for a plea bargain was made pursuant to Section 270 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015.

Oduah was arraigned in December 2025 alongside Gloria Odita by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation on a five-count charge bordering on alleged fraud, obtaining money by false pretence and criminal breach of trust.

The prosecution alleged that the defendants conspired to obtain N2.4 billion from the Federal Ministry of Aviation through two companies—Broad Waters Resources Nigeria Ltd and Global Offshore Marine Ltd—under allegedly fraudulent claims.

The offences are said to violate provisions of the Advance Fee Fraud Act.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were arraigned.

Backstory

Legal troubles involving Oduah date back several years.

In October 2022, the then Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, granted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) approval to prosecute Oduah and others over an alleged N5 billion fraud case.

Oduah, who served as the senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District from 2015 to 2023, has faced multiple allegations linked to financial misconduct during her tenure in office.

In July 2023, the Nigerian government also filed charges accusing her of falsely claiming that her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate had been lost.

The charges brought against the former minister include document falsification, conspiracy, and unlawful retention of government funds, allegations she has consistently denied.

What you should know

Several current and former public office holders in Nigeria are facing investigations or trials over alleged corruption and financial crimes.

Recent developments in anti-corruption enforcement include:

In October 2025, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said it recovered N566 billion, $411 million and 1,502 properties linked to economic and financial crimes over a two-year period under its chairman Ola Olukoyede.

In January 2026, a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the interim forfeiture of 57 properties valued at N213.2 billion allegedly linked to former Attorney-General Abubakar Malami and two of his sons.

In February 2026, Chukwunyere Anamekwe Nwabuoku asked a court to acquit him in an N868.46 million fraud case brought by the EFCC.

In July 2025, the Office of the Attorney-General approved the prosecution of Andy Uba and Benjamin Etu over N400 million fraud allegations raised by the Inspector-General of Police.

Earlier in 2025, a Federal High Court in Lagos ordered the final forfeiture of $4.7 million, N830 million and several properties linked to former Central Bank of Nigeria governor Godwin Emefiele.