A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted an interim forfeiture order for 57 properties valued at N213.2 billion linked to former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami (SAN) and two of his sons.

The order, issued on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, follows allegations that the properties are proceeds of unlawful activities.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the EFCC via its official X account on Wednesday.

What the EFCC statement is saying

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said the Federal High Court, under Justice Emeka Nwite, granted the interim order following an ex-parte motion by its legal team.

The statement emphasized that the properties are reasonably suspected to be linked to unlawful activities.

Justice Nwite also directed the publication of the interim forfeiture order in any national daily, giving any person or entity with an interest in the assets 14 days to challenge the order. The court adjourned the matter until January 27, 2026, for a compliance report.

“A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, ordered the interim forfeiture of 57 properties suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities linked to a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and two of his sons, Abdulaziz Malami and Abiru—Rahman Malami, to the Federal Government.

“Justice Emeka Nwite granted the order following an ex parte motion moved by counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ekele Iheanacho (SAN).

“The multi-billion naira landed properties, valued at N213,234,120,000, are located in Abuja, Kebbi, Kano, and Kaduna States,” the statement read in part.

The EFCC noted that the forfeiture comes amid ongoing money laundering charges against Malami, his wife, Bashir Asabe, and son Abubakar Abdulaziz, who are facing allegations involving N8.7 billion. The agency described the move as part of its commitment to recover illicit wealth and enforce accountability.

Properties in question

The 57 properties, valued at N213,234,120,000, are located across Abuja, Kebbi, Kano, and Kaduna states.

They include a mix of luxury homes, hotels, university and school buildings, oil and gas facilities, shops, and land. Some notable examples:

Luxury duplex, Amazon Street, Maitama, Abuja – purchased in December 2022 at N500 million, current value N5.95 billion.

Two-winged large storey building, Onitsha Crescent, Garki, Abuja – purchased Dec. 2018 at N7 billion.

Meethaq Hotels Ltd, Jabi, Abuja – five-storey hotel with 53 rooms, purchased Sept. 2020 at N850 million, now valued at N8.4 billion.

Property No. 3, Rhine Street, Maitama, Abuja – 15-room hotel, purchased Feb. 2018 at N430 million, current value N12.95 billion.

100 hectares of land along Birnin Kebbi, Jega Road – purchased in 2020 at N100 million.

Various shops, warehouses, and residential buildings were purchased between 2016 and 2024, valued collectively at hundreds of millions of naira.

Other properties include schools, pharmacies, supermarkets, oil and gas filling stations, and commercial plazas. The court order specifies that all these assets are temporarily forfeited to the Federal Government, pending the final determination of the case.

What you should know

Malami is reportedly under investigation for at least 18 alleged offences, including money laundering and abuse of office.

His camp has accused the EFCC of acting in a “brazen, contemptuous, and lawless” manner, allegations the anti-graft agency has denied.

Malami has also claimed that the EFCC’s actions are retaliatory, a position the commission insists is unfounded.

The case follows earlier EFCC prosecutions of former Attorneys-General, including Mohammed Bello Adoke, who was discharged in 2024 after a no-case submission was upheld by the court.

The Federal High Court in Abuja had earlier granted Malami, his wife, and son N1.5 billion bail in the ongoing N8.7 billion money laundering trial.