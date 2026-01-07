The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted N1.5 billion bail to former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, SAN, his wife and son, in an ongoing N8.7 billion money laundering trial.

Justice Emeka Nwite passed the ruling following arguments from both the prosecution and defence teams in the suit instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The ruling comes days after Malami, his son Abdulaziz, and his wife, Hajia Bashir Asabe, were arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and remanded in custody, with the court initially reserving its decision on their bail applications.

What the court is saying

Ruling on the bail application, Justice Nwite held that the key consideration at this stage is whether the defendants would make themselves available for trial and refrain from interfering with witnesses.

The judge observed that the EFCC’s opposition, particularly on the likelihood of the defendants jumping bail or influencing witnesses, was “not concrete enough.”

“I am minded to grant the applicants bail in the interest of justice,” Justice Nwite ruled.

The court subsequently granted bail to the three defendants in the sum of N500 million each, with two sureties in like sum, bringing the total bail package to N1.5 billion.

Justice Nwite further ordered that the sureties must own verifiable properties in Maitama and other parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The defendants were also directed to deposit their international passports with the court and must not travel outside Nigeria without prior court approval.

Pending the perfection of their bail conditions, the defendants are to remain at the Kuje Correctional Facility.

The judge also issued a stern warning to lawyers and parties involved in the case, cautioning against any attempt to approach him privately while the trial is ongoing.

“When I am dealing with this case, please don’t approach me. The law cannot be bent,” he warned.

Bail arguments from both sides

At an earlier hearing, EFCC counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, SAN, opposed the bail application, urging the court to exercise caution in granting bail to the defendants.

He argued that although Malami and the other defendants were earlier granted administrative bail, they allegedly breached those terms, adding that there was a risk they could abscond if granted bail by the court.

On the other hand, Malami’s legal team, led by J.B. Dauda, SAN, contended that the former AGF and the co-defendants are constitutionally entitled to bail, given the nature of the charges against them.

After hearing submissions from both parties, Justice Nwite reserved his ruling, which has now resulted in the bail decision.

Details of the charges

Nairametrics previously reported that the EFCC has lined up bank officials and Bureau de Change (BDC) operators as key witnesses in the case.

In the 16-count charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/700/2025, Malami, his son Abubakar Abdulaziz Malami, and Hajia Bashir Asabe—an employee of Rahamaniyya Properties Ltd—are accused of contravening provisions of the Money Laundering Act involving billions of naira.

The EFCC alleges that the defendants procured companies to conceal the unlawful origin of funds, including a sum of N1.014 billion allegedly domiciled in a Sterling Bank account.

The commission also claims that Malami acquired multiple properties in Abuja, Kano, and Kebbi State, which it says represent proceeds of unlawful activity. Several of the properties are valued at about N415 million.

Why this matters

The case adds to a growing list of high-profile corruption and money laundering prosecutions involving former top government officials.

Given Malami’s role as Nigeria’s former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, the bail ruling and the eventual outcome of the substantive trial are expected to attract significant legal and political attention.

What you should know

Malami is reportedly under investigation for at least 18 alleged offences, including money laundering and abuse of office.

His camp has accused the EFCC of acting in a “brazen, contemptuous, and lawless” manner, allegations the anti-graft agency has denied.

Malami has also claimed that the EFCC’s actions are retaliatory, a position the commission insists is unfounded.

The case follows earlier EFCC prosecutions of former Attorneys-General, including Mohammed Bello Adoke, who was discharged in 2024 after a no-case submission was upheld by the court.

Nairametrics will continue to monitor developments in the case as proceedings continue.