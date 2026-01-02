The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed January 7, 2026, to rule on the bail application of former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, SAN, and other defendants in an alleged money laundering case.

This is according to proceedings before Justice Emeka Nwite, following arguments from both the prosecution and defence teams in the suit instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The ruling date comes days after Malami, his son Abdulaziz, and another defendant were remanded in custody, with the court reserving its hearing on the bail request.

What they are saying

At the hearing, counsel to the EFCC, Ekele Iheanacho, SAN, opposed the bail application, urging the court to refuse it based on the nature of the allegations and the stage of the proceedings.

On the other hand, Malami’s legal team, led by J.B. Dauda, SAN, argued that the former AGF is entitled to bail as a constitutional right, stressing that he has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

After listening to submissions from both sides, Justice Nwite adjourned the matter to January 7, 2026, for a ruling on the bail application.

Details of the charges

Nairametrics previously reported that the EFCC has lined up bank officials and Bureau de Change (BDC) operators as witnesses in the case.

In the 16-count charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/700/2025, Malami, his son Abubakar Abdulaziz Malami, and Hajia Bashir Asabe—an employee of Rahamaniyya Properties Ltd—are accused of contravening provisions of the Money Laundering Act involving billions of naira.

The charges include allegations that the defendants procured companies to conceal the unlawful origin of funds, including a sum of N1.014 billion allegedly domiciled in a Sterling Bank account.

The EFCC further alleges that Malami acquired multiple properties in Abuja, Kano, and Kebbi State, which it claims represent proceeds of unlawful activity. These properties are valued at about N415 million, according to the commission.

Why this matters

The case adds to a growing list of high-profile corruption and money laundering prosecutions involving former top government officials.

Given Malami’s role as Nigeria’s former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, the outcome of both the bail ruling and the substantive trial is likely to attract significant legal and political attention.

The court’s decision on bail may also set the tone for how swiftly the trial proceeds.

What you should know

Malami is reportedly under investigation for at least 18 alleged offences, including money laundering and abuse of office.

His office has accused the EFCC of acting in a “brazen, contemptuous, and lawless” manner, allegations the anti-graft agency has denied.

Malami has also alleged that EFCC actions against him are retaliatory, claims the commission insists are unfounded.

The case follows earlier EFCC prosecutions of former Attorneys-General, including Mohammed Bello Adoke, who was discharged in 2024 after a no-case submission was upheld by the court.

Nairametrics will continue to monitor developments as the court delivers its ruling on January 7, 2026.