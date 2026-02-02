A former Acting Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Chukwunyere Anamekwe Nwabuoku, has opened his defence in the alleged N868.46 million fraud case instituted against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), urging the court to acquit him of all charges.

The development was disclosed during proceedings on Monday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, according to court proceedings attended by Nairametrics.

The case follows the trial court’s earlier decision dismissing Nwabuoku’s no-case submission and directing him to enter his defence.

Nwabuoku commenced his testimony before Justice James Omotosho, several months after the court held that the EFCC had established evidence requiring him to respond.

What they are saying

At the resumed hearing, Nwabuoku, while giving evidence-in-chief through his counsel,Norrison I. Quakers SAN, rejected the EFCC’s claims linking him to several companies (Temeeo Synergy Concept Limited, Turge Global Investment Limited, Laptev Bridge Limited and Arafura Transnational Afro Limited) allegedly used to launder funds.

He also denied allegations relating to property acquisition and financial misappropriation attributed to him during his tenure at the Ministry of Defence.

“I heard about that company for the first time in this court.”

“I didn’t instruct Jerry Nwachukwu to buy any property for me. I bought the property myself.”

He told the court that he earns “not less than N70 million annually as dividends” from investments funded through his stock statement and personal bank transactions.

He further urged the court to discharge and acquit him, insisting that the allegations against him were unfounded and inconsistent with his years of public service.

Backstory

The EFCC is prosecuting Nwabuoku on a nine-count amended charge bordering on money laundering amounting to N868,465,000.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges, while the anti-graft agency has called nine witnesses in support of its case.

During the trial, EFCC counsel, Ekele Iheanacho (SAN), argued that the alleged offences fall under Section 15 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended).

He maintained that evidence before the court showed that funds were paid to four companies described as “front companies” without any lawful transaction with the Ministry of Defence.

Counsel to the defendant, Norrison I. Quakers (SAN), countered that the EFCC lacked jurisdiction to prosecute the matter.

However, Justice Omotosho dismissed the no-case submission, ruling that the evidence presented required explanations from the defendant, particularly on allegations of conspiracy and money laundering, and ordered him to open his defence.

What you should know

Nwabuoku had earlier refunded N220 million and a duplex linked to him to the EFCC following investigations into an alleged advance fee fraud.

This disclosure was made in an ex parte non-conviction motion marked FHC/ABJ/177/2024 and filed before Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The motion sought an interim order freezing several bank accounts allegedly connected to the former AGF.

The EFCC stated that the refund and forfeiture followed ongoing investigations into financial dealings linked to him.

The forfeiture proceedings are separate but related to the broader allegations now before Justice Omotosho.

Nwabuoku was appointed Acting Accountant-General of the Federation by former President Muhammadu Buhari on May 22, 2022, pending the outcome of investigations into the suspended AGF, Ahmed Idris, before he was later arraigned by the EFCC.