Tinubu scraps 26-year FG property committee, shifts powers to AGF

President Bola Tinubu has dissolved the Presidential Implementation Committee (PIC) on the Alienation of Federal Government Properties, transferring the coordination of all matters relating to Federal Government landed assets to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi.

President Bola Tinubu has dissolved the Presidential Implementation Committee (PIC) on the Alienation of Federal Government Properties, transferring the coordination of all matters relating to Federal Government landed assets to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi.

The development was announced in a statement issued on Thursday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The decision brings to an end the committee’s 26-year role in overseeing the sale, lease, and other transactions involving Federal Government landed assets, with the Office of the Attorney General now assuming responsibility for matters previously handled by the committee.

What they are saying

According to the Presidency, the committee was dissolved after the government found that its activities had extended beyond its original mandate, resulting in multiple litigations across the country.

It added that the continued existence of the committee was no longer justified, prompting President Tinubu to approve its immediate dissolution.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) has approved the immediate dissolution of the Presidential Implementation Committee (PIC) on the Alienation of Federal Government Properties.”

“Henceforth, all matters relating to the activities of the Committee will be coordinated by the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (HAGF).”

The Presidency also directed the committee’s secretary, B.S. Dutsin-Ma, to immediately cease acting on behalf of the dissolved committee and the Federal Government on all matters relating to the committee’s former responsibilities.

Backstory

The Presidential Implementation Committee on the Alienation of Federal Government Properties was established in 2000 during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. It was created to oversee the privatisation, sale, and lease of Federal Government landed assets under the government’s monetisation policy.

The committee was chaired by the then Minister of Housing and included representatives from the Ministries of Transportation, Justice, Health, and Agriculture, as well as the Nigeria Police Force.

Professor P.T. Ahire, then a Deputy Director in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, served as its pioneer secretary, while members were drawn from both the public and private sectors.

On March 22, 2001, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the establishment of a Panel of Inquiry to produce a White Paper to guide the implementation of recommendations relating to the committee’s work.

According to the Presidency, the panel worked for 21 months before submitting its report.

The committee subsequently continued to oversee matters relating to Federal Government landed assets until its dissolution by President Tinubu.

Next steps

The Presidency said the Attorney General of the Federation will now coordinate all matters previously handled by the dissolved committee, effectively making the Office of the AGF the government’s central point for issues relating to the committee’s former responsibilities.

The Office of the Attorney General will now coordinate all matters previously handled by the dissolved committee.

The directive transferring the committee’s responsibilities to the AGF takes effect from November 5, 2025.

Although the dissolution was publicly announced on July 30, 2026, the official statement did not explain the gap between the effective date and the date of the announcement.

The transfer of responsibilities marks a significant administrative change in the management of Federal Government landed assets, with all related matters now consolidated under the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

What you should know

President Tinubu’s decision is the latest in a series of restructuring measures introduced since he assumed office in 2023 to reorganise Federal Government institutions.

Shortly after taking office in June 2023, Tinubu dissolved the governing boards of Federal Government parastatals, agencies, institutions, and government-owned companies, directing affected agencies to route board-related matters through the Presidency pending the appointment of new boards.

The Presidential Implementation Committee (PIC) had also faced scrutiny before the current administration.

In 2021, the House of Representatives queried the committee over the sale and management of Federal Government properties, requesting records of assets sold, proceeds realised, and properties under litigation.

Lawmakers also alleged that some properties reported as sold had either not been paid for or were still occupied, while the committee said some occupants had obtained court injunctions after being asked to vacate the properties.