President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the immediate dissolution of the Governing Boards of all Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions, and Government-Owned Companies in the exercise of its Constitutional Powers and in the Public interest.

This decision was announced on Friday 16th June 2023 by Willie Bassey, the Director of Information for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation

According to the statement issued by Willie Bassey, the dissolution does not affect Boards, Commissions, and Councils listed in the Third Schedule, Part 1, Section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

These include the Code of Conduct Bureau, Council of State, Federal Character Commission, Federal Civil Service Commission, Federal Judicial Service Commission, Independent National Electoral Commission, National Defence Council, National Economic Council, National Judicial Council, National Population Commission, National Security Council, Nigeria Police Council, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

The statement also said that until such a time new boards are constituted, the Chief Executive Officers of the Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions, and Government-Owned Companies are directed to refer matters requiring the attention of their Boards to the President, through the Permanent Secretaries of their respective supervisory Ministries and Offices.

Permanent Secretaries are directed to route such correspondences to Mr. President through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. Consequently, all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies are to ensure compliance with the provision of this directive which took effect from Friday 16th June 2023.