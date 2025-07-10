On this very edition of Talknomics, Dr. Ayodeji Ebo, Managing Director and Chief Business Officer at Optimus by Afrinvest, unpacked the implications of Nigeria’s new tax reforms for investors, particularly the introduction of a graduated Capital Gains Tax (CGT).

Under the new structure, Nigerians earning above N5 million annually will be subject to 30% CGT on gains from stock investments, while those earning between N800,000 and N5 million will pay 20%. Individuals below the N800,000 threshold are exempt. Ebo described the policy as progressive and focused on taxing wealthier investors, not discouraging retail participation.

In his H2 2025 outlook, Dr. Ebo identified sectors with high potential, including FMCGs, cement, and upstream oil players like Seplat and Aradel. He also flagged CWG in the tech space as one to watch, citing strong fundamentals and growth capacity. As interest rates are expected to decline, equities could gain momentum due to reduced borrowing costs and renewed profitability.

Ebo also pointed to the rise in commercial papers as a response to high bank lending rates. However, he advised investors to prioritise instruments backed by at least two credit ratings.

He further highlighted the need for a national credit scoring system tied to NINs, noting its potential to unlock responsible consumer lending and broader economic growth.

