Immigrant visa applicants with interviews at the U.S. Consulate in Lagos will now need to visit the consulate at least twice during the visa process.

This change is intended to make the process more efficient and reduce delays.

According to the U.S. Department of State’s Consular Affairs, the new procedure will ensure applicants are fully prepared for their visa interviews. It will also help prevent issues that could cause significant delays.

Applicants will be notified by consulate staff about the dates for the required visits, which must be completed for the application to proceed.

In-person document review requirement

The first visit to the consulate will be for an In-Person Document Review. During this visit, a consular staff member will verify that the applicant is prepared for their visa interview and ensure all necessary documents are in place.

Applicants will be notified of the document review appointment date, which will be scheduled about two to four weeks before their visa interview. No appointment is needed for this visit, as it will be arranged by consulate staff.

Visa interview at the consulate

The second visit is for the visa interview itself, which will be scheduled by the National Visa Center (NVC). If applicants do not complete the In-Person Document Review before the interview, they will need to reschedule the appointment.

The interview must be attended on the date and time provided by the NVC. This process is mandatory for applicants whose interviews are scheduled after January 1, 2025.

Steps for preparation

Applicants are advised to follow several steps to prepare for their visa application:

1. Create an account online: Applicants must create an account on the consulate’s online system to provide information for returning their passport and documents after the interview. This account will also be used to schedule or reschedule the visa appointment.

2. Medical exam: A medical exam must be completed at an accredited medical facility in Nigeria before the In-Person Document Review. This should be scheduled at least two weeks before the document review.

3. Complete pre-interview checklist: Applicants must bring all required documents, including a checklist of necessary items, to both the In-Person Document Review and the visa interview.

4. Review interview guidelines: Applicants should review the interview guidelines to ensure they understand the process and any special requirements.

5. Document pickup: After the visa interview, applicants must schedule a pickup appointment for their documents at a designated DHL office in either Lagos or Abuja.

Medical exam requirement

All immigrant visa applicants must complete a medical exam with an accredited physician. The exam will include a review of medical history, a physical exam, chest X-rays, and blood tests.

Tuberculosis (TB) testing is required for all applicants over the age of two. Additionally, applicants must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can undergo the medical exam. Applicants who are not fully vaccinated will not be able to complete the exam.

Documents needed for the visa interview

Applicants must bring a range of documents to both the In-Person Document Review and the visa interview. These include a valid passport, birth certificates, medical records, and police certificates for applicants over the age of 16.

Additional documents may be required based on the visa type, such as proof of relationship for family-based visas or employment verification for employment-based visas.

Post-interview process

After the visa interview, the consular officer will make a decision on the visa application. If approved, applicants will be informed when their visa is ready for pickup. It is important that applicants wait for this confirmation before making any travel arrangements.

These changes apply only to immigrant visa applicants, and applicants should follow the instructions provided by the U.S. Consulate. For more detailed information, applicants should refer to the consulate’s official website.