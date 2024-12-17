The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria said that the U.S. government has supported more than 5 million Nigerian farmers since 2019 through its Agency for International Development (USAID).

In a statement issued by the embassy on Tuesday, it stated that the American government’s multifaceted agricultural partnership programmes with Nigeria have empowered millions of farmers and helped boost food production in rural communities across Nigeria.

It noted that media coverage of its activities had presented an inaccurate picture of U.S. agricultural initiatives in Nigeria, which included assisting local agencies in strengthening regulatory processes for agricultural biotechnology.

It added that all U.S. government agricultural programmes in Nigeria operated with full transparency and strict adherence to Nigerian laws.

The longstanding agricultural partnership with Nigeria, the embassy argued, has culminated in significant achievements and ensured that all

“These programmes are developed and implemented in partnership with Nigerian agricultural experts, farmers, and government officials, to ensure they meet local needs and respect Nigeria’s agricultural sovereignty.

“USAID’s work in Nigeria focuses on practical support for farmers, including improved access to markets, agricultural training, and research collaboration. The U.S. government, through programs of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), has supported over 5 million Nigerian farmers since 2019.

“Our agricultural partnership represents a shared commitment to addressing Nigeria’s food security challenges through locally-driven solutions,” the statement read.

The U.S. government stated that USAID maintains regular dialogue with Nigerian stakeholders in agriculture at all levels, and is proud to support Nigerian farmers while respecting local agricultural traditions and practices.

“As we continue this partnership, we remain committed to full transparency and meaningful consultation with Nigerian agricultural communities,” it added.

Food Insecurity persists in Nigeria

Nigeria currently faces a food security crisis, with over 20 million of its population facing acute hunger and food insecurity.

The crisis is exacerbated by a frequent rise in food prices. Nairametrics reported that food inflation rose to 39.9% in November 2024, according to the latest report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Also contributing to food insecurity conflicts in the Northern region, especially clashes between farmers and herders. Many farmlands across the country have either been abandoned or damaged.

The agricultural sector is also affected by climate change and poor technological development.

