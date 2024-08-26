The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos is set to shift to a new visa services provider on August 26, 2024.

This move comes as the current service provider transitions out of the visa appointment process.

The decision for this recent change was announced through the Embassy’s official website.

Information made available disclosed that for those with nonimmigrant visa interviews scheduled on or before August 16, 2024, no additional action is required; and that individuals can continue to access their accounts at ustraveldocs.com in order to view appointment details and contact customer service as needed.

Looming Changes To Be Expected

On the tide of this change, the update unveils that appointments scheduled between August 16 and August 26, 2024, will be affected by the transition. Though appointments remain valid, access to ustraveldocs.com will end after August 16, 2024.

Applicants within the date stated above had been advised earlier to print their appointment confirmation letters before August 16, and that If they miss their interview, they will need to check the new visa services website for instructions on rescheduling after August 26, 2024.

For interviews scheduled on or after August 26, 2024, applicants will need to use the new visa services website, which will become active on that date.

It was again stressed that access to ustraveldocs.com will end on August 16, 2024, so it is important to print appointment confirmation letters before then.

U.S Embassy further provided that the new site will handle fee payments, appointment scheduling, and customer service from the start of the newly transitioned date, August 26, 2024.

For those who have already paid the visa application fee but have not scheduled an interview, it is advised to book an appointment soon. Those planning to travel to the U.S. in August 2024 should pay their visa application fee and schedule an appointment promptly.

If the MRV fee has not been paid and travel is planned after August 26, 2024, it may be beneficial to wait until after the transition to begin the visa process.

Key dates to remember

The Embassy also disclosed the schedule of activities already set in motion:

August 8, 2024: Final day to pay visa fees in cash at the bank.

August 15, 2024: Last day to use ustraveldocs.com for fee payments, scheduling, and customer service.

August 21, 2024: Final day to drop off documents at Premium Delivery locations.

August 23, 2024: Final day to drop off documents at regular courier locations.

August 26, 2024: New visa services website goes live.

What To Know

The shift to a new visa services provider by the U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, will alter the visa appointment process, therefore applicants should be aware of the key dates and take necessary actions so as not to be caught in an unfortunate binding.

This change aims to streamline the application process; so individuals should ensure they follow the updated procedures to avoid disruptions.