Colin Huang, the 44-year-old founder of Chinese e-commerce giant PDD Holdings, experienced a significant financial setback on Monday, as his net worth plunged by $14.2 billion in a single day according to Forbes data.

This sharp decline was triggered by a sharp 29.7% drop in the shares of Temu, PDD Holdings’ budget shopping platform.

The sudden loss in market valuation marked one of the most severe single-day declines for the company, sending ripples across the global financial markets.

Huang, who recently ascended to the position of China’s wealthiest individual, saw his fortune reduced to $35.1 billion following a market reaction.

He had surpassed Zhong Shanshan, the founder of Nongfu Spring and a bottled water magnate, who had held the title of China’s richest person since April 2021.

Huang’s rise to the top was propelled by the rapid expansion of Temu, which launched in September 2022 to compete with fast-fashion powerhouse Shein and has quickly become a formidable competitor to global giants such as Amazon.com, Alibaba, and JD.com.

What to know

Temu, under Huang’s leadership, has carved out a niche in the highly competitive e-commerce sector, appealing to budget-conscious consumers with aggressive pricing strategies.

However, Monday’s dramatic market reaction has cast doubt on the company’s future prospects, with investors expressing concern over the sustainability of its rapid growth and profitability. The company’s American depositary receipts (ADRs) fell to $98.50, marking the largest single-day percentage decline on record for PDD Holdings, which rebranded from Pinduoduo in February 2023.

The sharp decline in Temu’s share price reflects growing skepticism about the company’s ability to maintain its growth trajectory amidst intensifying competition and shifting consumer preferences.

Chen Lei, Co-Chief Executive of PDD Holdings, acknowledged these challenges during a recent earnings call, emphasizing the need for the company to adapt to a “new phase of high-quality development.”

This shift, Chen noted, will necessitate increased investments, which are likely to impact the company’s profitability in the short term.

Despite stepping down as chairman of PDD Holdings in March 2021, Huang remains a significant shareholder in the company. His extensive background in technology and entrepreneurship, which includes founding online gaming company Xinyoudi and e-commerce platform Ouku.com, as well as stints at Microsoft and Google, has been instrumental in shaping PDD Holdings’ strategy and growth.

As Temu navigates these headwinds, the broader question remains whether it can continue to outperform established rivals on a global scale. Monday’s market reaction suggests that investors have their doubts, particularly as the company ramps up its investment efforts in response to evolving market dynamics. The road ahead for Temu and its founder, Colin Huang, appears fraught with uncertainty.