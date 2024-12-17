The UK Global Talent visa offers an opportunity for individuals with exceptional skills or achievements to work and live in the UK.

In order for one to apply, one must first meet specific requirements, including obtaining an endorsement or winning an eligible award.

According to the UK Government, individuals applying for the Global Talent visa need either an endorsement from an approved organization or an eligible award.

Once endorsed, applicants can proceed with their visa applications to work in the UK’s thriving talent sector.

Eligibility requirements for the global talent visa

To apply for the Global Talent visa, applicants must first meet specific criteria. You can apply from outside the UK if you meet one of the following conditions:

You have won an eligible award.

You have successfully applied for an endorsement, demonstrating that you are a leader or potential leader in your field

If you are applying for an endorsement, you must be endorsed by an organization approved by the UK Home Office. You must also submit your visa application within three months of receiving the endorsement letter.

Additionally, the organization that endorsed you must not have withdrawn its approval.

Applying for the visa

To apply for the Global Talent visa, you can submit an online application.

You must also gather the necessary documents for your application, which may include proof of your identity.

Depending on your location and type of passport, you may need to visit a visa application centre to provide biometric information, such as fingerprints and a photo.

If you are living outside the UK, you can apply for the visa from any country where you have permission to stay for at least six months. However, if you are already in the UK, you may be able to extend or switch to a Global Talent visa for yourself, your partner, and your children.

Proving your identity and supporting documents

Part of the application process involves proving your identity. The method for doing so depends on your country of origin and passport type. If required, you will need to either:

Use the ‘UK Immigration: ID Check’ app to scan your identity document and create or sign into your UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account.

Visit a visa application centre to provide biometric information, which may include fingerprints and a photo.

In some cases, you may need to travel to a visa application centre located in another country to complete this process. The centre may also keep your passport and documents while they process your application.

Application process timeline and fees

Once you have completed the application form and submitted the required documents, you can expect a decision within three weeks.

However, processing may take longer under certain conditions, such as if you are applying with family members or if your supporting documents need verification.

You may also be asked to attend an interview, or there could be delays due to personal circumstances, such as a criminal conviction.

If you wish to expedite the process, there may be an option to pay for a faster decision. Once a decision has been made, you will receive an email or letter outlining the outcome of your application and the next steps.

Changing or cancelling your application

If you need to make changes to your application after submission, contact UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI). You can request to cancel your application, but note that you will only receive a refund if UKVI has not yet processed your application.

With a decision usually made within three weeks, applicants can plan accordingly.

For more information on how to apply, visit the website