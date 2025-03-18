The UK government has announced the creation of a new initiative aimed at tackling racial inequality and ensuring that the voices of ethnic minority communities are heard in decision-making processes.

As informed by the Office of Equality and Opportunity, the Race Equality Engagement Group (REEG) will work to break down barriers to racial equality and help shape government policies in a way that reflects the experiences of ethnic minority people.

The REEG will be instrumental in informing policies that address racial disparities and provide opportunities for everyone, regardless of their background.

The group will be chaired by Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon OBE and will collaborate with various stakeholders, communities, and delivery partners to better understand the challenges faced by ethnic minority people.

Group to focus on lived experiences of ethnic minority people

The primary goal of the REEG is to understand the lived experiences of ethnic minority communities in the UK. It aims to ensure that these experiences are considered in government decision-making.

By doing so, the group will ensure that government policies and the broader Plan for change reflect the realities faced by these communities and that the policies work for everyone in society.

Baroness Lawrence to lead the group’s work

As stated, Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon OBE, who will chair the group, emphasized the importance of having ethnic minority perspectives in government decision-making.

“It’s an honor to chair the newly established Race Equality Engagement Group,” she said.

“This group will ensure that government decision-making is informed by the lived experience of ethnic minority people. I look forward to leading the group and working with a diverse range of communities to create a more inclusive society, with increased opportunity for all.”

Minister for equalities comments on the importance of the group

The Minister for Equalities, Seema Malhotra MP, also highlighted the need for addressing barriers to opportunity caused by race.

“People across the UK still experience barriers to opportunity at work and in society because of their race. We are determined to change this so that everyone has the opportunity to thrive,” said Malhotra.

She noted that the REEG will be vital in understanding everyday obstacles faced by ethnic minority people and ensuring these issues are addressed effectively.

Collaborative effort to address racial inequality

The REEG is expected to work closely with various ethnic minority communities, as well as stakeholders and delivery partners, to gather insights and propose solutions to racial inequality. The collaborative approach aims to ensure that policies are informed by people from diverse backgrounds, enabling more equitable opportunities for all.

The group will focus on addressing key barriers, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to succeed in both work and society, regardless of their racial or ethnic background.

The UK government relates through this that they are committed to making racial equality a central part of its mission, with the establishment of the REEG playing a significant role in fulfilling this goal.