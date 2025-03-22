Skilled professionals seeking to work abroad may be overlooking some of the world’s most accessible work visas, which offer faster processing times, fewer bureaucratic challenges, and the opportunity to bring family members along.

While popular options like the U.S. H-1B or Canada’s Express Entry dominate the immigration conversation, lesser-known visas in countries like Portugal, Lithuania, Malta, and Mauritius offer a quicker and more efficient path for those looking to live and work internationally.

For skilled professionals looking to work abroad, these 5 work visas present an attractive alternative to long queues and complex procedures.

These visas are especially beneficial for entrepreneurs, freelancers, and workers in fields such as IT, healthcare, and engineering.

Portugal’s D2 visa: a path for entrepreneurs and freelancers

Portugal offers the D2 visa, which allows entrepreneurs, freelancers, and business owners to move to the European Union without needing to invest millions of euros.

The visa is available to those wishing to start a small business, freelance, or open a branch of an existing business.

Entrepreneur Visa, alternatively referred to as the Immigrant Entrepreneur Visa, is designed to grant residence authorisation to individuals from non-EU/EEA/Swiss countries.

This visa is specifically targeted at those who have already invested or intend to engage in investment activities in Portugal.

This is through utilising financial resources, which may include funding acquired from a Portuguese financial institution.

Who can apply for a D2 Visa in Portugal:

‍Entrepreneurs who want to establish a business in Portugal.

Entrepreneurs with an existing business in their home country seeking to establish a branch in Portugal.

Self-employed individuals including independent or liberal professionals, intending to work in Portugal with a pre-existing work contract or a documented work proposal

Freelancers and digital nomads are also eligible if they can demonstrate the provision of distinctive services pertinent to the country

The D2 visa is a viable option for those wanting to live in Europe without the large upfront costs associated with traditional business visas. For more details, visit link:https://www.portugalpathways.io/documentation-posts/portugal-d2-entrepreneur-visa-how-to-apply

Lithuania’s national long-term work visa:

Third-country nationals who wish to stay in Luxembourg for more than 90 days or carry out a paid activity (even for less than 90 days) must apply for a long stay visa (D).

Third-country nationals subject to a visa obligation who wish to join a member of their family who is an EU citizen or from a country treated as such must also apply for a long stay visa (D).

Before submitting an application for a visa, the applicant must apply for a temporary authorisation to stay at the Immigration Directorate of the Luxembourg Ministry of Home Affairs (ministère des affaires intérieures).

The Long-stay visa (D) application can also be sent by post (any postal service) to the Consulate for deposit on the day of the appointment or delivered by a third party on the day/hour of the appointment (no power of attorney required).

Applicants must also organise return delivery of the passport once the Consulate has confirmed that the passport is ready for collection (via phone or email).

Application processing time: up to 10 working days.

The Consulate notifies the applicant by telephone (at the number provided by the applicant in the application form) or email that the response is ready and that the passport can be collected. For more information, visit link:https://moscou.mae.lu/en/service_citoyens/applying-for-a-visa/national-visa-d.html

Malta’s key employee initiative: fast-track for high-value professionals

Details inform that Malta’s Key Employee Initiative (KEI) offers one of Europe’s quickest visa processes for highly skilled professionals.

In brief, the Key Employee Initiative facilitates the issue of work and residence permits to highly technical or managerial non-EU applicants in Malta. This ensures that such applicants commence their employment as soon as possible

The Malta Key Employee Initiative is open to managerial or highly technical positions which require a certain degree of qualifications or experience relating to the post being offered by the employer.

What are the requirements to apply for the KEY Malta?

Receive an annual gross salary of at least €30,000 yearly

Provide copies of the relevant qualifications or work experience

Provide a declaration by the prospective employer confirming that the applicant has all the necessary skills and qualifications to perform the duties being assigned.

The Malta Key Employee Initiative is also offered to innovators who are relocating to Malta and whose start-up projects are also endorsed by Malta Enterprise.

Malta’s fast-track system, as stated, makes it one of the best options for professionals who need to move quickly. For more details, visit: https://www.maltaimmigration.eu/key-employee-initiative-malta-kei-malta/#:~:text=What%20is%20the%20Key%20Employee,employment%20as%20soon%20as%20possible.

Czech Republic’s employee card: flexibility for long-term EU living

An employee card is a type of long-term residence permit that enables third countries’ citizens to stay and work legally in the Czech Republic for a period longer than 3 months

Who can apply for this type of residence permit?

You can apply for an employee card if you are a third-country citizen. An employee card can be obtained for all kinds of employment regardless of the required education and qualification.

Another question is how long this type of residence permit is valid.

For more information, visithttps://ipc.gov.cz/en/visa-and-residence-permit-types/third-country-nationals/long-term-residence-permits/employee-card/?iqTabs=%7B%220%22%3A0%7D

Mauritius premium visa:

The Premium Visa aims at encouraging foreign nationals willing to come for a long stay as a tourist, retiree or a professional with his/her family and carry out his/her business or work remotely from Mauritius, in a COVID-safe destination. It allows a non-citizen to stay in Mauritius for a period of one year, renewable

Key benefits of the Mauritius Premium Visa include:

The visa is valid for 12 months and is renewable.

Family members can join, and children can study or live in Mauritius.

Mauritius offers internet infrastructure, and the island is located conveniently between Europe and Asia.

Mauritius is a choice for those looking to combine work with leisure in a tax-friendly environment. For more details, visit the https://passport.govmu.org/passport/?page_id=595

These work visa options provide opportunities for skilled professionals to live and work abroad without the long waits and bureaucratic challenges often associated with more popular visa programs.

Whether you’re looking to start a business in Portugal or work remotely from Mauritius, these visas offer accessible and efficient pathways to international careers.