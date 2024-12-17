The Enugu State Government has launched the Enugu State Geographic Information System (ENGIS), a digital platform designed to streamline land title applications and ensure seamless processing within 48 hours.

The announcement was contained in a statement by Governor Peter Mbah via his official X account on Monday, following the official launch of the platform.

Governor Mbah described the initiative as a major step toward modernizing land administration and boosting transparency, noting that with ENGIS, land title applications can now be completed entirely online, allowing residents to process titles, conduct searches, and access results conveniently from the comfort of their homes.

He emphasized that the new system would eliminate land grabbing, double allocations, unauthorized constructions, and revenue diversion, thereby restoring trust in land management processes.

“Today, we officially commissioned the Enugu State Geographic Information System (ENGIS), a landmark achievement in our quest to modernize and sanitize land administration and management in our state.

“With ENGIS, we are putting an end to the era of land grabbing, double allocations, unauthorized constructions, and revenue diversion. This is not just a win for government – it is a major victory for Ndi Enugu, as trust and transparency now define our land processes,” Gov. Mbah’s statement read in part.

It added, “With ENGIS, land title applications can now be completed entirely online within 48 hours. From the comfort of your home, you can process titles, conduct searches, and access results seamlessly.”

The governor highlighted ENGIS as a tool to attract investors, enhance efficiency, and drive economic growth, aligning with his commitment to improving ease of doing business and digital governance. He praised the team for digitizing decades-old land records and noted the platform’s potential to boost Enugu’s revenue base significantly.

What you should know

The launch of ENGIS for Enugu State supports the Federal Government’s initiative to modernize land administration through the National Land Digital System (NLDS) in partnership with the World Bank.

The NLDS aims to unlock $300 billion in economic potential by improving land registration, enhancing transparency, and streamlining transactions.

Housing Minister Arc. Musa Dangiwa stated that the system will serve as a digital registry for secure land ownership verification, formalizing over 50% of land transactions within a decade. This effort is expected to boost investor confidence, reduce fraud, and ensure clarity and security in land ownership, unlocking development opportunities nationwide.

Experts who spoke with Nairametrics in an earlier feature story emphasized the importance of formal land registration for economic growth and urban planning. They also highlighted challenges such as surveying difficulties in diverse terrains and the need to integrate customary land tenure systems into the formal registration process.

Despite these challenges, experts agreed that the partnership between Nigeria and the World Bank has the potential to transform land administration in the country. However, they cautioned that success will require sustained collaboration among the government, private sector, and local communities.