The Federal Government has announced a partnership with the World Bank to modernize land administration through the development of a National Land Digital System (NLDS).

The initiative is expected to unlock $300 billion in untapped economic potential tied to land and property by addressing inefficiencies in land registration, enhancing transparency, and streamlining land transaction processes nationwide.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, disclosed the partnership during the 13th National Council on Housing, Lands, and Urban Development in Gombe, as revealed in a statement published on the Ministry’s official website on Thursday.

The statement highlighted that the NLDS will serve as a comprehensive and accessible digital registry, enabling Nigerians to verify land ownership securely and efficiently

“The Federal government of Nigeria is set to partner with the World Bank to modernize land administration in Nigeria, by developing a National Land Digital System (NLDS) for the optimization of land transactions, that would enable transparency, efficiency, and accessibility,” the statement read in part.

It added, “Dangiwa said the system will serve as a comprehensive, accessible digital registry, enabling Nigerians to verify land ownership securely and efficiently; further affirming that by enhancing transparency and reducing fraud, the NDLS will increase investor confidence and unlock up to $300 billion in untapped economic potentials related to land and property.”

More insight

The Housing Minister highlighted that by enhancing transparency and minimizing fraud, the National Land Digital System (NLDS) is expected to boost investor confidence and formalize over 50% of land transactions within the next decade, a significant increase from the current rate of less than 10%.

He emphasized that the initiative aims to protect property rights, encourage sustainable land use practices, attract investment, and drive economic growth across the country.

Providing further details, Dangiwa explained that the NLDS will address the challenges hindering effective and efficient land registration, noting that the Federal Government and World Bank are finalizing the operational framework and investment commitments to implement the project.

Dangiwa also informed participants at the Council meeting of the Federal Government’s commitment to collaborating with state governments to register, document, and title all land parcels, ensuring clarity and security in land ownership to unlock development opportunities and attract investment.

What you should know

In September 2024, Nairametrics announced a partnership between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and the World Bank to register all land parcels across Nigeria, aiming to unlock an estimated $300 billion in untapped economic potential.

The initiative seeks to achieve full land registration within five years, increase formal land transactions from the current 10% to 50%, and establish a National Digital Land Information System (NDLIS) to streamline land administration processes.

To drive this vision, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, in collaboration with the World Bank, plans to implement the NDLIS as a critical tool for achieving the initiative’s goals.

The Housing Minister also disclosed that the National Land Registration and Titling Programme would work closely with state governments, helping them generate additional revenue through ground rent, Certificates of Occupancy, and real estate taxes.