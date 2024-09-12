Nigeria’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has partnered with the World Bank to tackle the country’s land registration issues, with over 90% of land currently untitled, tying up an estimated $300 billion in untapped capital.

The initiative aims to register all land parcels within five years, increase formal land transactions from 10% to 50%, and establish a National Digital Land Information System (NDLIS).

The agreement was signed by the Minister of Housing, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, and the World Bank’s Vice President of Infrastructure, Guangzhe Chen, on September 11, 2024, in Abuja, as contained in a statement on the ministry’s website.

“This is very important to our government as over 90% of land in our country is unregistered and untitled. Experts estimate a dead capital of over $300 billion”

“Through this initiative that we plan to implement with the World Bank, we aim to, amongst other objectives, register, document and title all land parcels within five years; develop and launch a National Digital Land Information System (NDLIS) and define a framework that makes it accessible to all stakeholders; increase the formalization of land transactions from less than 10% to over 50% in the next 10 years; and train and deploy technically competent land registration officers nationwide,” Dangiwa said.

The Housing Minister revealed that the National Land Registration and Titling Programme will partner with state governments, enabling them to boost revenue through ground rent, Certificates of Occupancy, and real estate taxes.

He added that these funds could be used to improve urban services and help mitigate climate change impacts in cities across Nigeria.

Other key areas of partnership with the World Bank

According to the statement, Minister Dangiwa highlighted additional areas of collaboration with the World Bank, focusing on Urban Livability and the Housing Value Chain.

He emphasized that the implementation of the National Urban Development Policy is a key priority for the current administration, noting that the World Bank’s technical expertise is crucial to creating sustainable frameworks for managing urban areas and improving service delivery.

The statement further indicated that another focus area is developing a framework to address systemic barriers in the housing value chain, aimed at enhancing private investments in affordable housing.

Additionally, the Minister recalled the recent Livability Workshop with state commissioners, stating that recommendations from the engagement are being developed into an actionable plan in partnership with the World Bank.

World Bank’s commitment to the partnership

World Bank Vice President of Infrastructure, Guangzhe Chen, stated that the purpose of the visit was to identify areas of mutual interest to prioritize in collaboration with Nigeria’s Ministry of Housing.

He noted that the World Bank is open to supporting Nigeria in land administration, affordable housing, sustainable financing, climate change mitigation in urban areas, and urban land management to achieve livable cities and digitization.

Chen also mentioned that successful models from other countries in West and Central Africa could be adapted for Nigeria.

Country Director of the World Bank, Ndiame Diop, assured that the outlined priorities would be refined and developed into comprehensive programmes.

These include improving the mortgage ecosystem, implementing a structured land titling system, and providing urban planning support to help vulnerable cities manage challenges such as flooding and rising heat levels.

Diop emphasized that addressing land registration, with 90% of land currently unregistered, is urgent for the sector’s development.

He also expressed satisfaction that the Minister is already engaging state governments, which he described as crucial for success, and affirmed the World Bank’s readiness to provide financing and technical support to drive Nigeria’s housing and urban agenda.