The Enugu State Government has proposed a N10 billion allocation in its 2025 budget for the installation of high-tech Close Circuit Television (CCTV) security cameras in strategic locations across the state including bus stops, junctions in high-density areas, and major highways.

This initiative aims to enhance security and improve the overall safety of the state, positioning it as a prime destination for investors and residents.

In a breakdown of the 2025 budget titled ‘Budget of Exponential Growth and Inclusive Prosperity,’ the state government had proposed a total budget of N971.08 billion, of this amount, N837.94 billion will be allocated to capital expenditure, while N133.14 billion will go toward recurrent expenditure

Chief Chris-Roberts Ozongwu, Commissioner for Budget and Planning revealed that a portion of the proposed budget, N10 billion, is earmarked for the installation of CCTV security cameras in high-density areas, major highways, and key junctions across the state.

Ozongwu explained that these cameras, equipped with advanced technology and searchlights, will be linked to a centralized monitoring system for effective security coordination.

“The latest technology-backed up security system is meant to make the state safe and secured, thus making Enugu State the number one destination for net worth Nigerians and foreign investors to do business and live peacefully,” Ozongwu said.

This investment in security is part of the state’s broader strategy to create an environment conducive to economic growth and attracting investments.

Vehicles and personnel upgrades

In addition to the CCTV system, the Enugu State Government has allocated N5 billion for the procurement of official and security vehicles in 2025.

This investment will complement the existing fleet of over 100 security vehicles currently in use by the state.

The government is also committed to strengthening its security personnel, with N1 billion earmarked for upgrading and equipping the Enugu State Security Outfit.

This includes the training and retraining of security personnel and the procurement of vehicles for enhanced security monitoring.

Agricultural Development

On the agricultural front, the state government has allocated a substantial N20 billion for the purchase of 1,000 tractors and other farming implements.

This move is part of the government’s broader push to promote mechanized farming and increase agricultural productivity in Enugu State.

Ozongwu also revealed that N52.5 billion would be spent on clearing and developing 100,000 hectares of land for three Special Crop Processing Zones.

These zones are expected to significantly boost the state’s agricultural output and enhance its competitiveness in the agricultural sector.

Furthermore, the government plans to invest N1 billion in revamping its tractor leasing company and N2 billion in constructing farm estates across the state.

These initiatives are part of a comprehensive strategy to promote agricultural development and support the livelihoods of farmers in the region.