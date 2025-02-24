The Federal Government has announced that activities from Falomo to Third Mainland Bridge and its ramps will be remotely monitored from Abuja using newly installed Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras.

This development was disclosed by the Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi, during a stakeholder engagement on the Phase One and Phase Two of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Umahi explained that the installation of CCTV cameras on and under the Third Mainland Bridge, as well as at Falomo, would enhance surveillance and security in the area. He noted that the government had completed the extension of rehabilitation works from Third Mainland Bridge to Falomo, which now features streetlights and additional CCTV cameras.

According to the minister, all activities along this route, including the ramps, will be monitored remotely from Abuja, similar to the system already operational on the Second Niger Bridge.

“Let me also announce that we have also done extension of that bridge rehabilitation, a beautiful sight to behold from that Third Mainland Bridge down to Falomo. We have put street lights and we have also put CCTV cameras.

“Whatever you are doing on that stretch of Falomo to Third Mainland Bridge and the ramps, we are seeing you; it is on camera, and we are also rooting it down to Abuja.

“We will stay in our office and watch, like what we have done on the Second Niger Bridge,’’ Umahi stated.

More insight

The minister expressed concern about excessive speeding on the newly rehabilitated Third Mainland Bridge and urged motorists to slow down to avoid the installation of speed bumps, which could cause major traffic congestion.

“The speed there is terrible. If we put speed bumps, it will create heavy hold-up on the bridge,” Umahi warned.

The minister noted that to enforce speed limits, officials will monitor footage from CCTV cameras installed on the bridge.

Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported that the Federal Government set the speed limit on the recently reopened Third Mainland Bridge at 80 km/hr after five months of extensive repairs.

The bridge was reopened in April 2024, and the speed limit was implemented to reduce overspeeding and the risk of accidents. Speed limit signs have been strategically placed along the bridge to alert motorists.

Authorities have repeatedly warned that motorists caught overspeeding on the Third Mainland Bridge will face hefty penalties when renewing their driving licenses in Lagos State, serving as a deterrent to future violations.