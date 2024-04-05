The Federal Government has set the speed limit for the recently reopened Third Mainland Bridge at 80 km/hr following extensive repairs over a period of five months.

Olukorede Kesha, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, disclosed this information during a recent interview with TVC News, where she also highlighted measures to prevent misuse of the bridge and mitigate potential accidents.

Kesha emphasized that speed limit signs have been strategically positioned along the bridge to alert motorists to the designated speed limit, and she mentioned that the Lagos State Government intends to install speed cameras to enforce compliance.

“To avoid loss of lives, designed speed limit for the Third Mainland Bridge have been installed and it is 80km /hr.

“In conjunction with the Lagos State Government, speed limit cameras would be installed to catch anyone overspeeding on the bridge,” Kesha said.

Kesha further disclosed that overspeeding defaulters on the Third Mainland Bridge will face hefty penalties imposed by the Lagos State Government when renewing their driving licenses, serving as a deterrent to prevent further violations.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State also revealed that security personnel have been deployed to the Third Mainland Bridge to ensure motorists comply with regulations and prevent any abuses.

More insights

During an interview with TVC News at the reopening of the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, confirmed that the speed limit on the bridge is 80 km/hr.

Osiyemi also disclosed the Lagos State Government’s plan to deploy speed limit cameras on the bridge to apprehend violators of the speed limit.

“You’ll see speed limit signs as from today. And then the speed cameras would come on.

“The speed limit for Third Mainland Bridge is 80km/hr.

“The speed cameras are there. So, if you go beyond the speed limit, the camera would take a picture of your car and plate number,” the Commissioner said.