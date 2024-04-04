The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has warned motorists to maintain speed limits while driving on the long stretch of the newly renovated Third Mainland Bridge which has been slated for reopening on Thursday, April 4, 2024 (today).

The warning was given by the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare Oki, on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, while addressing officers of the agency whose purview falls within the Third Mainland Bridge operational areas.

Oki said the comprehensively repaired bridge is scintillating and fascinating to drive on without any impediments as this may be too tempting and risky not to observe the speed limit thereby resulting in untoward consequences for motorists.

Obey every traffic sign, traffic-related devices

He said, “The government has installed state-of-the-art facilities that will aid motorists in navigating the entire bridge to their various destinations within a reasonable travel time.”

The General Manager urged motorists to obey every traffic sign and other installed traffic-related electronic devices where necessary and keep to the approved speed limit.

He said, “Motorists must be conscious of time and plan their journey ahead to avoid unnecessary over speeding while using the bridge and any other link roads across the state.”

He assured the motoring public that the agency would deploy more men, patrol and recovery vehicles to ensure the safety of motorists and timely rescue intervention on the bridge.

The General Manager however cautioned owners/drivers of vehicles to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before plying the bridge as the agency would frown at any avoidable obstacles capable of hindering vehicular movements on the flyover.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government had on Saturday, March 30, 2024, announced that the Third Mainland Bridge will be fully reopened from Thursday, April 4, 2024, after the completion of significant repair works.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, in a statement on his official X (formerly Twitter) account said, “ Dear Lagos residents, We’re pleased to share that the Third Mainland Bridge will resume full operations on April 4, 2024, following extensive repairs. ”

” Over recent months, the Third Mainland Bridge has undergone intermittent closures, ranging from days to weeks, to facilitate urgent repairs across various sections. These closures have necessitated the use of alternate routes by motorists during the repair periods.

The Third Mainland is Africa’s second-largest bridge, extending nearly 12 kilometres (7.5 miles) to link Lagos Island, the business heart of the city, with the mainland where most people live. It was built in 1990 in Nigeria’s economic engine.