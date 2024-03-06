The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has impounded 123 vehicles for illegal parking around bridges on Lagos Island, specifically near Ebute-Ero by Idumota Bridge, Simpson Bridge, Apongbon under Bridge, and Elegbata on Lagos Island.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, confirmed this development in a statement released on Wednesday in Lagos, which was signed by Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, the Director of the Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA.

Bakare-Oki stated that this action was part of ongoing enforcement operations aimed at relieving traffic congestion across the state.

This initiative follows directives from the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr. Sola Giwa, after numerous warnings to both private and commercial bus drivers to cease indiscriminate parking and the operation of illegal garages around bridges were ignored.

He expressed dismay at witnessing both private and commercial bus drivers create public nuisances by arbitrarily parking around bridges, thus leading to unnecessary traffic jams.

“They also cause inconvenience to other motorists and road users using these bridges to link up with other parts of the state.

“We will continue to ensure free flow of traffic by scaling up our enforcement and clampdown on these stubborn private and commercial bus drivers,” he stated.

LASTMA’s General Manager also disclosed that in the process of impounding vehicles parked illegally on Lagos Island, the agency apprehended 19 hoodlums engaging in unauthorized collection of parking fees from motorists.

“Meanwhile, 19 notorious hoodlums were arrested during enforcement operation over illegal collection of parking dues from innocent motorists,” Babare-Oki noted.

He explained that investigations uncovered that the 19 apprehended hoodlums had been masquerading as legitimate government agents, armed with counterfeit identity cards, to swindle unsuspecting motorists and unauthorized street vendors.

Bakare-Oki announced that both the owners/drivers of the 123 impounded vehicles and the 19 detained hoodlums would face legal proceedings in the Lagos State Mobile Court, charged with violations of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.