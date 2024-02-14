The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has recently introduced the Ticket Alert system, aimed at fostering voluntary compliance among motorists with traffic regulations within Lagos State.

The launch of the Ticket Alert system was announced in a post on LASTMA’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday.

According to LASTMA, this system is aimed at helping the Authority identify traffic violators on Lagos roads, significantly reducing the likelihood of violators evading fines for traffic offenses such as driving with expired vehicle license, roadworthiness or insurance, among other offences.

Additionally, the message posted on LASTMA’s X handle highlighted that the implementation of the Ticket Alert system is intended not only to incentivize motorists to comply with traffic laws voluntarily but also to ensure a seamless experience on Lagos roads.

How the LASTMA Ticket Alert works:

LASTMA officials are notified on their mobile devices when vehicles with unpaid fees are detected by traffic cameras throughout Lagos and handheld devices utilized by volunteers assisting LASTMA in ensuring safer roads in Lagos.

When alerted, the LASTMA official finds the vehicle and affixes a yellow sticker to highlight the outstanding fine.

Vehicle owners have a 30-day period from the issuance of the fine to resolve it. The yellow sticker provides details on how offenders can verify and pay their overdue charges.

If violators fail to settle their outstanding dues after the 30-day deadline, their vehicle will be subject to impoundment.

Lagos motorists can access http://paylasg.ng to verify any outstanding fines by entering their plate number and proceed with payment.