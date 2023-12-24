The Lagos State Government has released trucks impounded by the Lagos Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) during a special operation on Friday, 22nd December, 2023. The trucks were impounded for impeding traffic flow on the Cele-Apapa/Tincan axis.

This is coming barely a day after the state’s enforcement team in a midnight operation, impounded over 60 illegally parked containerised trucks along Cele, Mile-2, Apapa Oshodi Expressway, inward port access road.

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, who said that following a constructive meeting with Truck Associations, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, ordered the release of the impounded trucks.

Enforcement to continue

He, however, warned that the State Government would continue to exercise its authority to enforce compliance and remove offending trucks as the situation arises.

The Commissioner emphasised that the move underscored the Government’s commitment to collaboration with stakeholders for the overall benefit of traffic management in the State and aligns with the broader vision of establishing a conducive and effective transportation system for the benefit of businesses and residents.

What you should know

Recall that in December 20, the Lagos State Government ordered all tankers and trailers to immediately vacate the Cele Bus Stop Inward Tin Can Port axis, along the Apapa-Oshodi expressway and stop indiscriminate parking along that axis.

The Special Adviser on Transportation to the Lagos State Governor, Sola Giwa, who announced this, said that the directive is a decisive move to address the ongoing congestion and alleviate the challenges faced by commuters along the axis.

The Lagos State Government enforcement team, led by LASTMA, in a midnight operation, impounded over 60 illegally parked containerised trucks along Cele, Mile-2, Apapa Oshodi Expressway, inward port access road.

The team, was led by LASTMA General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, and Director Operations, Mr Peter Gbejemede.

Peter stated that the operation in conjunction with relevant security agencies, was to ensure seamless traffic for motorists and residents during and after the festive period.