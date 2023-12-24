The Lagos State Government has shut down the popular Quilox Restaurant Bar Night Club located in Victoria Island over safety and other environmental infractions.

Officials of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSC) made this disclosure on their official X handle on Sunday.

According to LASEPA, both agencies have warned social centres to ensure that their operations do not affect the safety and wellbeing of other citizens and vowed to sanction any of such erring.

LASEPA added that Quilox Restaurant Bar Night Club had been found in non-compliance with essential environmental regulations set by the agency.

The agencies also warned Sol Beach, The Good Beach and Landmark Beach over environmental violations and safety measures.

Writing on its X account, LASEPA noted,

“Lagos State Government Seals Quilox, strongly warns Sol Beach, The Good Beach and Landmark Beach over Environmental and Safety infractions.

“ A joint enforcement operation between the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSC) sealed Quilox nightclub over environmental and safety infractions.

“Recall an earlier press release, where both agencies have warned social centres to ensure that their operations do not affect the safety and wellbeing of other citizens and vowed to sanction any of such erring.

“The agencies also warned the operators of Sol beach, the good beaches, landmark beach and other social centres across the State to ensure that adequate considerations are made towards the safety and wellbeing of their neighbours and citizens of the State during the Yuletide.”

Backstory

Earlier last month, the Lagos State government sealed the restaurant and bar club over environmental infractions.

LASEPA officials then stated that the club was sealed due to multiple concerns, including severe traffic congestion in the vicinity and a flagrant disregard for the agency’s directives infraction

“Following continuous petitions and thorough assessment, LASEPA officials sealed off Quilox Night Life, situated in Victoria Island, due to significant environmental infractions.

“The decision to close the establishment stems from multiple concerns, including severe traffic congestion in the vicinity and a flagrant disregard for the agency’s directives.”

However, the government later opened the club following a commitment by its operators to adhere to safety rules.