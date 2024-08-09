The Federal Government has announced the closure of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos to large trucks due to ongoing structural repairs.

This decision was revealed on the Ministry of Works’ website following a meeting between Minister David Umahi and representatives from Julius Berger, the contractor overseeing repairs on the Third Mainland, Iddo, and Carter Bridges.

Umahi praised Julius Berger’s work on the under-deck repairs and assured that 30% of the payment has already been made, with contractors to be paid within seven days if funds are available.

Highlighting the urgency, the Minister explained that 53 years of neglect have left the bridges in a dangerously deteriorated state, necessitating the closure of the Third Mainland Bridge to large trucks for safety.

“We have no problems with pricing. We’ve paid 30% due to the intervention of Mr. President.

“They’re working, and we’ve directed that each time they put a certificate and we still have funds, we will pay within seven days because this job they’re doing is very critical.

“For 53 years, those bridges were constructed, no maintenance, and so the deterioration is so horrible and frightening.

“Right now, we’ve closed the Third Mainland Bridge against big trucks,” the Works Minister stated.

These measures are part of the federal government’s broader efforts, underscoring that the safety of commuters and the long-term stability of the bridges remain top priorities.

What you should know

The Third Mainland Bridge experienced intermittent closures over several months to facilitate repairs across various sections of its pavement, with vehicular movement resuming on April 4, 2024.

While the Federal Ministry of Works, in collaboration with Julius Berger Plc., has completed the pavement rehabilitation, significant underwater repairs are still in progress.

Following the bridge’s reopening, the Federal Government set a speed limit of 80 km/hr, emphasizing that drivers caught overspeeding will face hefty penalties from the Lagos State Government during driving license renewals, serving as a strong deterrent against violations.

In March 2024, Minister of Works David Umahi alerted the National Assembly to critical delays in these underwater repairs, cautioning that further postponements could inflate reconstruction costs to N6 trillion.

He cited illegal sand mining, natural underwater currents, and rusting steel casings as the primary causes of the bridge’s structural deterioration.

Julius Berger Plc. has since been contracted and has commenced comprehensive underwater structural repairs on the Third Mainland Bridge, as well as on the Iddo Bridge and Carter Bridge in Lagos State.