China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) has been awarded a six-month, N42 billion contract to repair the Third Mainland Bridge’s damaged loops and ramps, along with rehabilitating the Adeniji-Falomo Roads.

The development is one of the key decisions reached during the latest Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, presided over by President Bola Tinubu, in Abuja on Monday, as contained in a statement posted on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy.

The repairs aim to improve the structural integrity of the bridge and reduce traffic congestion in these key areas of Lagos.

“Messrs CCECC Nigeria will repair the damaged loops and ramps of the Third Mainland Bridge superstructure and rehabilitate the Adeniji-Falomo Roads for N42 billion. Completion will take six months,” a portion of the statement read.

These rehabilitation projects are expected to significantly improve road safety and traffic flow on one of Lagos’ busiest transport routes, which connects the mainland to the island.

What you should know

Over the past months, the federal government has launched various road and bridge rehabilitation projects across Nigeria, including several key infrastructures in Lagos State.

Numerous major roads in Lagos, managed by the Federal Government, have been temporarily closed for repairs aimed at improving road conditions. Among the notable structures that have undergone significant intervention are the Third Mainland Bridge, Carter Bridge, Iddo Bridge, Eko Bridge, and Adeniji-Falomo Roads.

The Third Mainland Bridge, fully reopened to vehicular traffic on April 4, 2024, following extensive repairs, remains a focal point for ongoing maintenance.

Despite these efforts, the Minister of Works has repeatedly emphasized the critical need for underwater repairs to the bridge, cautioning that further delays in addressing these issues could escalate reconstruction costs to an estimated N6 trillion.

The Federal Government has already allocated N6 billion to Julius Berger Nigeria PLC as part of a larger N21 billion budget earmarked for these repairs. Julius Berger has since commenced comprehensive underwater structural work to enhance the long-term stability of the bridge.

While Julius Berger focuses on the underwater repairs, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) is tasked with addressing the bridge’s damaged loops and ramps, further reinforcing its structural integrity for the safety and benefit of the public.

Together, these efforts are expected to fortify one of Lagos’ most vital transportation corridors.

In addition to the Third Mainland Bridge, the Adeniji-Falomo Roads have seen phased repairs on several sections, aimed at improving road conditions. A traffic diversion was put in place by the Lagos State Government from May 13 to November 7, 2024, to accommodate these federal government-led repairs on failed asphalt sections.

While the initial announcements did not specify the contractor responsible for these repairs, the Federal Executive Council’s recent award of the contract to CCECC may indicate additional work on sections not covered in the current rehabilitation phase.