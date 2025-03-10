The Federal Government has announced that it would soon commence mass electric vehicle transportation in North-East Nigeria, following the approval of N151.9 billion in contracts by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The contracts cover the supply of electric buses and tricycles, as well as the establishment of charging infrastructure in the region.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday via his official X (formerly Twitter) page.

“The Tinubu administration will soon begin mass electric vehicle transportation in northeast Nigeria, with the Federal Executive Council clearing the last obstacle to implementing the plan.

“Last week, the Council approved contracts worth almost $100 million, or N151.9 billion, to supply buses and tricycles and establish charging infrastructure for electric vehicles,” the statement read in part.

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) will fund the project as part of efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote energy efficiency in the region.

Under the approved contracts, 10 electric buses (17-seaters) will be supplied by Bluecrest Integrated Concept Limited for N2.9 billion, with delivery expected within six months.

Additionally, 10,000 electric tricycles will be procured from multiple companies:

4,000 e-tricycles from Mutual Commitment Company Ltd for N49.6 billion (to be delivered in nine months).

3,000 e-tricycles from Shanghai Integrated Infrastructure Development for N37.2 billion.

3,000 e-tricycles from Sinoma Investment International Ltd.

Each tricycle will accommodate nine passengers and a driver.

Furthermore, 237 electric cars (BYD models) will be supplied by HNCEGC for N16.3 billion, while KB Laman Motors Nigeria Ltd will oversee the charging infrastructure for N8.4 billion.

The statement also noted that President Bola Tinubu had approved the procurement of the electric vehicles in October 2024 and later inspected samples of the vehicles, chargers, and batteries.

What you should know

This initiative mirrors efforts in Lagos, where the state government is integrating electric buses into its Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network. Several electric buses are already in operation, with plans to expand the fleet.

In January 2025, Oando PLC announced a partnership with the Lagos State Government to deploy 5,000 electric buses, though no rollout timeline was provided. The Lagos State Transport Policy (2024) aims to have 52% of BRT buses running on clean energy by 2050.

Additionally, LAMATA Managing Director Abimbola Akinajo disclosed that 50 electric vehicles will be added to the LAMATA-managed fleet by the last quarter of the year.

The Lagos state government is also engaging the Federal Government to develop a network of electric vehicle charging stations across the state.

A successful rollout in the Northeast could accelerate electric mobility adoption nationwide, but challenges remain, particularly electricity supply stability and the sustainability of charging infrastructure.