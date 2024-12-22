The Johannesburg Institute for Advanced Study (JIAS) has announced its ninth Writing Fellowship program, which will run from April 1st to June 30th, 2025.

This year’s fellowship will focus on the theme of Global Blackness, examining the diversity of Black experiences, intellectual traditions, and theories across different regions and time periods.

JIAS is now accepting applications from scholars, creative practitioners, and thought leaders who wish to contribute to this area of study.

According to Global South Opportunities, the fellowship invites applications from established individuals in the academic and creative fields.

Applicants must present a clear motivation and project proposal for their writing or creative work during the residency.

JIAS welcomes proposals that involve interdisciplinary, exploratory, or collective projects, particularly those that emphasize Johannesburg as an ideal location for these endeavours.

This means that JIAS is open to project ideas that combine different fields of study, explore new ideas, or involve multiple people working together.

They especially encourage projects that can benefit from being based in Johannesburg.

Program support for writing fellows

Selected fellows will receive several benefits during their time at JIAS. These include:

Economy class round-trip airfare to Johannesburg

Private accommodation at JIAS

Weekday breakfasts and lunches

A taxable monthly stipend of ZAR 90,000 for the three-month period

Monthly enrichment activities

Access to University of Johannesburg facilities

The program offers fellows an immersive environment for experimental research and creative production, allowing them to focus entirely on their projects without the usual academic responsibilities like teaching and administrative tasks.

Eligibility and preference criteria

To be eligible, applicants with a PhD must provide proof of published work or research projects. Creative practitioners without a PhD should have a solid record of exhibitions, projects, or cross-disciplinary work.

JIAS prefers candidates from Global South regions and is especially interested in women or gender-diverse individuals of colour.

How to apply

Interested applicants must submit the following documents as PDFs to jiasinfo@uj.ac.za with the subject line: 2025 Writing Fellowship Application Your Full Name:

CV, bio, and headshot (optional inclusion of links to relevant resources)

A 250-word motivation outlining the relevance of Johannesburg and JIAS to the project

A 1,000-word project outline, including a synopsis, abstract, or artist’s statement, along with optional images or links

The deadline for applications is January 4, 2025, at midnight SAST. Long-listed applicants will be interviewed virtually in early February 2025.

Additional fellowships and programs at JIAS

In addition to the Writing Fellowship, reports inform that JIAS offers other opportunities for scholars and creatives.

Postdoctoral Fellowships are available for recently graduated doctoral scholars, with applications for the 2026 program to be announced in the coming months.

JIAS will also introduce two new programs in 2025: the Global Blackness Research Fellowship and the Digital Justice Invention Lab, both aimed at advancing innovative research and creative work.