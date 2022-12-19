The Johannesburg Institute for Advanced Study (JIAS) is seeking emerging African creative writers to participate in its Second Annual Writers’ Workshop.

This workshop will host promising and early-stage creative writers in Africa for a three-month intensive writing programme. This is for writers looking to complete or polish their current works in progress.

Participants in the workshop will be mentored by accomplished, critically acclaimed, and award-winning writers which will provide an excellent opportunity for new writers to learn from established writers who are masters of their craft.

Participants in the workshop will take advantage of and benefit from the dynamic and diverse city which Johannesburg has to offer.

Each writer will focus on their work as well as read others’ work and provide feedback and will greatly benefit from the supportive structure that the writers’ workshop creates.

The eligibility criteria: This workshop is open to African writers who work in:

Fiction (long and short form)

Creative non-fiction

Playwriting

Screenwriting

Poetry

Benefits to participants: Each participant will receive the following-

Accommodation at JIAS private residence

Daily breakfast, lunch and stipend

An intensive and immersive creative experience

Mentorship from established and highly accomplished writers

How to Apply: To apply, you are to submit a complete application form here. You will also need the following documents-

Your passport ID page

A CV tailored to Creative writing

A one-page creative writing proposal

A writing sample: Playwriting and screenwriting (first 10 pages of script); Fiction and Creative Non-fiction (5-10 pages); Poetry (3-5 poems)

The application deadline is February 1, 2023.