The Enugu State government has announced plans to acquire four new aircraft for its proposed state-owned airline, Enugu Air in 2025.

This initiative is included in the N41.1 billion allocated to the transportation sector in the 2025 proposed budget for Enugu State.

The allocation forms part of the N971 billion “Exponential Growth and Inclusive Prosperity” budget, presented by Governor Peter Mbah to the Enugu State House of Assembly on Tuesday for approval.

The announcement was shared by Governor Mbah via X, where he highlighted the state’s commitment to bolstering the aviation sector.

Beyond the acquisition of aircraft, the transportation budget will support the concessioning of Akanu Ibiam International Airport and the development of an international cargo terminal, underscoring the administration’s vision for a robust aviation infrastructure in 2025.

“N41.1 billion will be deployed to transform our transportation sector, including the expansion of Enugu Air with four new aircraft, the concessioning of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, and the development of an international cargo terminal,” the statement read in part.

The governor described the N971 billion 2025 budget as a bold and strategic initiative aimed at driving exponential growth and fostering inclusive prosperity in Enugu State, with a vision to position the state among the top three in Nigeria by Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

More insight

The statement further emphasized that the proposed 2025 budget prioritizes capital expenditure at N837.9 billion, which constitutes a significant 86% of the total budget, while recurrent expenditure stands at N133.1 billion, representing just 14%.

It noted that this allocation strategy reflects an 86.4% increase compared to the 2024 budget, aimed at fast-tracking its development agenda and ensuring impactful growth across all sectors.

Governor Mbah reaffirmed that education remains a cornerstone of the administration’s priorities, identifying it as the bedrock of a knowledge-driven economy and a critical tool for eradicating poverty. To this end, he revealed that the state has allocated N320.6 billion to education, accounting for 33.2% of the total budget, reflecting its centrality to the state’s vision for a prosperous future.

The healthcare sector has also been given a significant boost, with N45.8 billion earmarked to improve quality service delivery and access to essential medical services.

Furthermore, the budget designates N213.1 billion for infrastructure development, with an emphasis on road rehabilitation and the execution of public works projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and improving living standards.

The statement also disclosed that recognizing the strategic importance of agriculture in curbing food inflation, bolstering food security, and driving economic diversification, the state has allocated N82.3 billion to support food production and agro-industrialization.