Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has announced the awarding of a N1 billion contract for the general rehabilitation of Argungu General Hospital, located in the Argungu Local Government Area.

The governor made the announcement during the flag-off of a 1km road construction in Argungu town on Tuesday.

Governor Idris disclosed “I have awarded the general rehabilitation of Argungu General Hospital, and the total contract sum is N1 billion.

“The amount covers total rehabilitation N500 million, while procurement of modern equipment will also gulp another N500 million,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Idris reiterated his government’s focus on prioritizing the welfare of the people, stating that his administration will continue to invest in improving public health infrastructure to protect lives and property.

“We want the people of the state to have modern health facilities in all our general hospitals,” he affirmed.

Idris lauded the National Organizing Secretary of the All-Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad-Argungu, for his pivotal role in facilitating the construction of a 1km road along Jarman Kabi Road in Shagari Quarters, Argungu town.

The governor called on other elected and political officeholders in Kebbi State to follow Muhammad-Argungu’s example by championing initiatives and projects that directly improve the lives of their constituents.

Acknowledgment of achievements and continued development

While thanking the people of Argungu Emirate for their continued support, Governor Idris assured that over 80 percent of his campaign promises to the Emirate Council had been fulfilled.

Earlier, the national organizing secretary appreciated President Bola Tinubu for his magnanimity in approving the project as well as the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Atiku Bagudu for playing a significant role in facilitating the project.

He commended Gov. Idris for proving to the people of Kebbi that he was once a teacher by establishing a primary school and junior secondary school in a community where there was none.

Muhammad-Argungu also appreciated the governor for renovating the palace of Emir of Argungu to be one of the best palaces in the Fulani emirates.

The Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammadu-Mera, commended the governor for facilitating the establishment Agric Processing Zone in Argungu.

“The processing zone, when actualized will make Kebbi an agricultural hub not only in Northern Nigeria but also across Nigeria,” he said.

The Monarch said over 500 hectares of land had been cleared and payment of compensation to landowners had already begun.