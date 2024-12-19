Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has presented the 2025 budget proposal of N580.3 billion to the Kebbi State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

The budget is tagged “Budget of Economic and Infrastructural Consolidation”, and the proposal was unveiled on Wednesday at the Assembly’s chambers.

The governor emphasized the budget’s focus on enhancing agriculture, improving infrastructure, and empowering youth and women, alongside other developmental priorities.

Budget breakdown

Governor Idris detailed the budget’s allocation, noting that capital expenditure accounted for N453 billion, while recurrent expenditure was pegged at N127.3 billion.

He further disclosed that the state expects revenue from the following sources:

Statutory allocation from the federation account: N235.2 billion

Internally generated revenue (IGR): N25.9 billion

According to the governor, Kebbi’s internally generated revenue has shown steady improvement, which he attributed to reforms and efficient revenue collection mechanisms.

Focus areas of the budget

Governor Idris outlined that the key sectors targeted by the 2025 budget seek to enhance agriculture and mineral resources, social welfare of workers and retirees, improving critical infrastructure as well as youth and women empowerment.

The budget also aims to strengthen good governance and institutional reforms, ensuring a balanced development approach across various sectors.

Governor Idris expressed satisfaction with the recent decision by the federal government to hand over the construction of the Koko-Dabai-Mahuta road to the Kebbi State Government. “Very soon, the construction will be flagged off,” he assured.

The governor highlighted his administration’s commitment to enhancing food security, recalling that apart from distributing fertilizers free-of-charge to farmers to enhance food security, the state has also provided foodstuff to the public.

The governor also pointed to the empowerment of 65,000 individuals, each receiving N100,000, as a significant milestone aimed at fostering self-reliance among residents.

Governor Idris commended the cordial relationship between the executive and legislative arms of has culminated into tremendous successes in running the affairs of the state.

What you should know

President Bola Tinubu has proposed an allocation of N4.91 trillion for defence and security in the 2025 fiscal year, making it the largest single expenditure in the fiscal plan.

The total budget for the fiscal year stands at N47.9 trillion, the largest in Nigeria’s history,

In addition to security, the budget allocates significant funding to other critical sectors, including infrastructure (N4.06 trillion), education (N3.52 trillion), and health (N2.48 trillion).

The President Tinubu highlighted the importance of security as the foundation for national progress

“Security is the foundation of all progress. We have significantly increased funding for the military, paramilitary, and police forces to secure the nation, protect our borders, and consolidate government control over every inch of our national territory,” he stated.