Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has signed the 2025 Imo State Appropriation Bill into law, approving a total budget of N807.08 billion for the fiscal year.

The new figure reflects an upward revision from the initial N756 billion proposed by the Executive and passed by the State House of Assembly.

The disclosure was contained in a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report on Wednesday, noting that the signing took place on Tuesday.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in Owerri on Tuesday, Governor Uzodimma emphasized his administration’s commitment to the “full and faithful implementation” of the budget. He attributed the increase to a collaborative effort between the Executive and the Legislature to align with the needs of the people.

“I have just signed into law the 2025 Imo State Appropriation Bill, which now has the force of law and serves as the financial operational manual for the state.

“The total 2025 budget, as amended by the Assembly and signed into law, is N807,088,041,220,” Gov. Uzodimma stated.

He added, “This Budget of Expanded Economic Opportunities is designed to drive the economic transformation of our state through improved infrastructure and industrialisation.

“Beyond focusing on making our economy one of the fastest-growing in the region, we aim to position the state as a prime destination for genuine investors.

“We will create expanded economic opportunities through investment and job creation.”

The 2025 budget for Imo State allocates 86.09% (approximately N694 billion) to capital expenditure, while 13.91% (about N112 billion) is designated for recurrent expenditure.

More insight

The NAN report provided further details on the allocation of the Imo State 2025 budget to various ministries. According to the report, key sectors received substantial allocations aimed at accelerating the state’s economic development.

The Ministry of Works and Infrastructural Development received the largest share of N297 billion, accounting for 42.8% of the total budget.

The Ministry of Transport was allocated N101 billion, representing 14.5%, reflecting plans to enhance the state’s transportation systems.

Similarly, the Ministry of Power and Electrification was allocated N74 billion, amounting to 10.8%, to expand access to electricity and improve energy reliability.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security received N50 billion, representing 7.2%, aligning with efforts to boost food production and support agribusiness initiatives.

Education and healthcare were also prioritized, with the Ministry of Education receiving N49 billion, or 7.1%, while the Ministry of Health was allocated N31 billion, accounting for 4.65% of the total budget.

The Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Mr. Chike Olemgbe, commended Governor Uzodimma for his vision in crafting the budget. He described the bill as “carefully crafted” to address the state’s developmental needs and priorities.

Olemgbe further noted that the House of Assembly’s swift passage of the bill was a testament to its alignment with the government’s focus on expanding economic opportunities for the people of Imo State.