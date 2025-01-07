The Federal Government has allocated N11.5 billion in the proposed N49.74 trillion budget for the 2025 fiscal year to construct 20,000 housing units under the Renewed Hope Agenda housing scheme.

This allocation falls under the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development’s total budgetary allocation of N98,129,466,213.

The project, which is ongoing, aims to address Nigeria’s housing deficit by providing affordable housing solutions to citizens across the country.

This substantial investment reaffirms the government’s commitment to enhancing housing infrastructure and ensuring Nigerians have access to decent accommodation.

Currently, the construction of 13,612 Renewed Hope Cities and Estates housing units has already commenced at various stages of development. The remaining units needed to meet the 20,000-unit target will be financed through this allocation, which will also be used to make financial commitments for projects that are already underway.

Beyond the Renewed Hope Agenda scheme, an allocation of N3 billion for a prototype housing scheme in Suleja, Niger State, and Ikorodu, Lagos State, was included in the allocations under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

What you should know

The Renewed Hope Estates and Cities Programme is a flagship initiative of the President Bola Tinubu administration designed to bridge the gap in Nigeria’s housing sector.

Launched in February 2024, the program commenced with the flag-off of the 3,112-unit Renewed Hope City project in the Karsana District, Phase 3, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Renewed Hope Cities are being developed through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), where private developers shoulder the costs of land acquisition and infrastructure. These developers also rely on high-interest loans to finance the projects, resulting in higher housing costs.

Conversely, the Renewed Hope Estates are funded through budgetary provisions, benefiting from government subsidies for infrastructure and free land provided by state governments where these units are located.

Highlighting the disparity in funding models, Housing Minister Musa Dangiwa revealed during a November 2024 presentation at the State House Gallery, Aso Villa, that one-bedroom apartments under the Renewed Hope Estates Programme are priced between N8 million and N9 million, while those developed through PPPs (Renewed Hope Cities) cost N22 million.

However, the budgetary allocation for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development in the proposed 2025 budget falls short of what the minister deems necessary to address Nigeria’s housing deficit. According to Dangiwa, an annual investment of N5.5 trillion is required to tackle the housing crisis effectively. During his advocacy with the National Assembly leadership, he secured their support for increasing the annual housing budget to a minimum of N500 billion, starting with the 2025 budget cycle.

This ambitious program represents a critical step toward reducing Nigeria’s housing deficit, but it also highlights the need for sustained funding and strategic planning to achieve its long-term goals.