The Kebbi State Government has unveiled plans to strengthen its health sector by recruiting 500 additional health workers and absorbing 390 staff members of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) into the state’s workforce this year.

Governor Nasir Idris announced this during the handing over ceremony of the NGF/GAVI UNICEF Project in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

“We plan to employ 500 additional health professionals and absorb 390 GAVI-supported staff into the state’s workforce,” Idris stated.

He highlighted his administration’s significant investments in the health sector, including the upgrade of six General Hospitals and the provision of modern ambulances to enhance the referral system.

“The Kebbi State Contributory Health Agency has also been empowered to ease the financial burden of healthcare on citizens,” Idris noted.

Focus on primary healthcare and maternal care

The governor added that the state government is renovating selected Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) and distributing free delivery kits to pregnant women as part of efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030.

“These initiatives align with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative,” he said.

The governor expressed appreciation to the partners for their support, which he acknowledged had significantly improved healthcare delivery in the state over the past three years.

Improvements in health indicators

Earlier, UNICEF’s Country Representative in Nigeria, Christian Munduate, represented by Mr. Michael Juma, praised the governor’s dedication to advancing healthcare services.

“We have observed notable progress in immunisation coverage, enhanced Primary Healthcare (PHC) services, and a reduction in maternal mortality from 55% to 49%,” Juma stated.

He further highlighted the decline in under-five mortality rates, which dropped from 252 to 159 per 1,000 live births between 2018 and 2024.

Juma urged the governor to sustain these achievements by increasing budgetary allocations to the health sector.

Most Insight

Kebbi State has long struggled with a critical shortage of healthcare workers, particularly in Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs). This persistent lack of recruitment has left many PHCs understaffed, compromising their ability to deliver essential services and adequately meet the healthcare needs of their communities.

However, the state is now addressing this challenge by prioritizing workforce expansion. By recruiting additional health professionals, Kebbi is taking a significant step toward strengthening PHCs, ensuring they are better equipped to deliver high-quality care, and improving health outcomes, especially for vulnerable populations in rural areas.