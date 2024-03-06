The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has distributed 24 brand-new Toyota Fortuner SUVs to members of the Kebbi State House of Assembly.

The announcement was made on Tuesday at the Kebbi State House of Assembly, as reported by the Governor on X, where he commended the lawmakers for their diligence, he lauded the lawmakers on their diligence.

“I am honoured to fulfil my promise by distributing 24 First Class Toyota Jeeps to the dedicated members of the Kebbi State House of Assembly for their official engagements. Today, at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi, I personally presented these vehicles, expressing gratitude for the Assembly’s cooperation and understanding.

The harmonious working relationship between the Executive Arm and the Assembly has been paramount. In the spirit of collaboration, I joined the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Usman Muhammad Ankwe, in a test drive of the Jeep allocated to him. Let this be a symbol of our commitment to serving the people of Kebbi State diligently.”

However, the distribution to Kebbi lawmakers has stirred concerns and tension online, with Nigerians calling out the government for incurring such expenses amid the current economic hardships involving naira devaluation and forex crisis. Some users on X lamented that the government was also not supporting local made-in-Nigeria vehicle manufacturers. The controversy surrounding the distribution has ignited discussions about fiscal responsibility and resource allocation in the face of economic challenges

Reactions

@Jollynony

“Public money for “first class” luxury while the people God has allowed to be under you are dying of hunger. In this hardship?! How many tractors would this buy? How many schools? How many hospitals? How many drugs? How much food? Why do you people do this?! Why?

Public money for “first class” luxury while the people God has allowed to be under you are dying of hunger. In this hardship?!

How many tractors would this buy?

How many schools?

How many hospitals?

How many drugs?

How much food?

Why do you people do this?!

Why? — naijaPatriot (@jollynony) March 6, 2024

Kalu Aja

I get it. These cars have to be bought; it’s the political game. But why not from PAN in the North? Or Nord in the West or Innoson in the East? These cars are imported, meaning you demanded Yen/Dollars, meaning this purchase caused the Yen/Dollar to get stronger and the Naira weaker. This is net imports, GDP falls, and jobs are exported from Nigeria to Japan. This is why the Naira is weak, not Binance. Please, I am not criticizing you blindly; you are a politician, I know why its important to keep your Assembly close but you can even mix this and add a few locally made. This purchase is not a top-100 priority for the State. Nigeria has a spending problem, not a revenue problem.

I get it. These cars have to be bought; it's the political game. But why not from PAN in the North? Or Nord in the West or Innoson in the East? These cars are imported, meaning you demanded Yen/Dollars, meaning this purchase caused the Yen/Dollar to get stronger and the Naira… https://t.co/VTH4Hc48lo — Kalu Aja (@FinPlanKaluAja1) March 6, 2024

Olabode Olajide

Are they made in Nigeria? If not, you ve just used Nigerians’ money to create jobs for Japanese and denied Nigerians same. https://twitter.com/olabodeoolajide/status/1765264416231075971

Are they made in Nigeria? If not, you ve just used Nigerians' money to create jobs for Japanese and denied Nigerians same. — Ọlacube HM (@olabodeoolajide) March 6, 2024

OlorogunErnest

How much is the minimum wage in Kebbi state? Are pensioners paid promptly? What stopped you from purchasing made in Nigeria SUVs? Why are politicians so heartless and wasteful in Nigeria? I blame the poor masses who are not bold enough to take back their country.

How much is the minimum wage in Kebbi state? Are pensioners paid promptly? What stopped you from purchasing made in Nigeria SUVs? Why are politicians so heartless and wasteful in Nigeria? I blame the poor masses who are not bold enough to take back their country. — Olorogun~E (@OlorogunErnest) March 6, 2024

Victor Wolemonwu

“I just checked the cost of one brand new Toyota Fortuner. A Toyota Fortune costs $75,380. Since current exchange rate is N1500. It means the governor spent N75.5m for one car. Times 24, he spent a total of N1.8bn on cars. Yet, these fellows go around the globe begging for aids.”

I just checked the cost of one brand new Toyota Fortuner. A Toyota Fortune costs $75,380. Since current exchange rate is N1500. It means the governor spent N75.5m for one car. Times 24, he spent a total of N1.8bn on cars. Yet, these fellows go around the globe begging for aids. — Victor Wolemonwu (@DrVic_Exotic) March 6, 2024

Obajemujnr

‘You can’t patronize Innoson or Nord, but you still think Binance is the problem. On the other hand, the money would have created more jobs within the state. Hopefully, we will get it right someday.”

You can't patronize Innoson or Nord, but you still think Binance is the problem. On the other hand, the money would have created more jobs within the state. Hopefully, we will get it right someday. — TeeTalk 🔰 (@obajemujnr) March 6, 2024

Daveymartin

“Keep on deceiving yourselves. If it was regional system of govt where you will have to work for your money, you will be giving them keke napep.

Keep on deceiving yourselves. If it was regional system of govt where you will have to work for your money, you will be giving them keke napep. — Ugodrey 🦅 #AutoGlassDealer (@DavymartinCE0) March 6, 2024

Stanley_Ceejay

“See how they are rubbing their luxury on the faces of the poor masses. Considering the hardship in the country, this is not the best time to drive 1st class Toyota jeep. It goes to show how much you lack empathy towards your people. What sacrifice are you now making to salvage the present situation? Like uncle @FinPlanKaluAja1will always say, we don’t have revenue problem, we only have spending problem

See how they are rubbing their luxury on the faces of the poor masses.

Considering the hardship in the country, this is not the best time to drive 1st class Toyota jeep.

It goes to show how much you lack empathy towards your people.

What sacrifice are you now making to salvage… — Tizzy (@Stanly_CeeJay) March 6, 2024

Ishow_Leck

“Firstly what impression are you giving with the word First class Toyota jeeps, When we have Nigeria-assembled car? Ask yourself if you’re helping Nigeria grow as a leader. Secondly, do you imagine how many people the money used in purchasing this can help lift from poverty or get back on their feet? Do you know?

You people don’t really care about the people you lead or govern, that’s why most people are fighting hard k! killing each other to get to that position. Lastly, can you confidently say you purchased all these with your own money and not government money? One of it will cost at least over N40M if I’m not mistaken and the whole Jeep is more than 10. Takulah.

Firstly what impression are you giving with the word First class Toyota jeeps, When we have Nigeria assembled car? Ask yourself if you’re helping the Nigeria grow as a leader. Secondly, do you imagine how many people the money used in purchasing this can help lift from poverty… — Ishowleck l Õmõ ìyá pùpá (@Ishow_leck) March 6, 2024