A popular Nigerian fitness company, iFitness, has come under fire from Nigerians over alleged extortion. The allegations surfaced following a recent viral post by Nollywood actor Akah Nnani, who lamented iFitness gym for allegedly exploiting its customers.

In the viral video posted on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, Nnani revealed that the gym imposed a yearly membership fee on its members, which he was not interested in joining, considering he already paid a monthly fee of N17,000, which had now increased to N24,000.

The “Man of God” actor claimed that the company proceeded to deduct the money from his card without his permission and consent, emphasizing that having access to the card doesn’t grant them the right to withdraw fees without proper authorization.

Captioning the video, he urged iFitness to “do better” and cease extorting money from people, emphasizing that card access doesn’t imply the right to withdraw funds without permission.

Nnani mentioned reaching out to the Gbagada branch without receiving a response and expressed dissatisfaction with the company’s treatment of staff and alleged extortion of gym instructors.

The actor concluded by demanding a refund of N17,500 from iFitness. The claims made by the “Man of God” actor have triggered widespread online reactions about the company.

What Nigerians are saying

Oiza Meyi

@IFitnessng please return my money . This is the second time you people have done this to me . I asked for my card to be taken off your system . I even went to the gym in Abuja and the lady at the desk told me they had cancelled my subscription since 2023and I shouldn’t b debited.

@IFitnessng please return my money . This is the second time you people have done this to me . I asked for my card to be taken off your system . I even went to the gym in Abuja and the lady at the desk told me they had cancelled my subscription since 2023and I shouldn’t b debited pic.twitter.com/MyHXuoOKQ8 — oiza__meyi (@oizaabu1) March 6, 2024

Edi

Ifitness took 53k from my account yesterday for no reason, They’ve taken out N123k from my account this month alone. Next step is to block my card because wt*?!!

Ifitness took 53k from my account yesterday for no reason, They’ve taken out N123k from my account this month alone. Next step is to block my card because wtf?!! — Edi💕 (@_Mrsflintstone) March 6, 2024

Smallie

3 out of 5 gyms in Lagos is iFitness and as a member, you can use any of their branches. They are dragging them for deducting money anyhow and some of you are asking “Why do you use ifitness”

3 out of 5 gyms in Lagos is iFitness and as a member, you can use any of their branches. They are dragging them for deducting money anyhow and some of you are asking “Why do you use ifitness” 😂😂 — SMALLIE (@the_smallie) March 6, 2024

Ceefour

My own issue with iFitness is the gyms are too crowded. For an establishment that collects ‘membership fees’ there should be a limit on the number of people registered at the gym

My own issue with iFitness is the gyms are too crowded. For an establishment that collects 'membership fees' there should be a limit on the number of people registered at the gym — C (@Ceefour__) March 6, 2024

Oyindamola

That’s how this same ifitness in Ibadan took a monthly sub that i did not intend to pay or use from my account and they told me they don’t refund!

That’s how this same ifitness in Ibadan took a monthly sub that i did not intend to pay or use from my account and they told me they don’t refund. Awon werey!! https://t.co/jGkYqeVCOQ — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) March 6, 2024

Fabian George

I use Ifitness. I personally have some reservations about them but it is not as bad as he portrayed in the video. When I got the debit of the membership stuff, I was angry and sent them a mail, I definitely got clarification. Everyone is just trying to survive in these trying times including businesses.

I use Ifitness. I personally have some reservations about them but it is not as bad as he portrayed in the video. When I got the debit of the membership stuff, I was angry and sent them a mail, I definitely got clarification. Everyone is just trying to survive in these trying… — Fabian from Cuddle | Infrastructure (@Fabian__George) March 5, 2024

CodeDrogo

The first thing that discouraged me from iFitness was the part where they said I needed to add my card or payment could only be made via my card. Any Nigerian business that does this is planning to steal your money without your consent.

The first thing that discouraged me from iFitness was the part where they said I needed to add my card or payment could only be made via my card. Any Nigerian business that does this is planning to steal your money without your consent. https://t.co/degp8nmuW8 — Stateless (@CodeDrogo) March 6, 2024

LeoDasilva

Stopped using Ifitness since early last year. I like to spend 1hr at the gym and leave. Impossible there. Either you’re waiting for equipment or the second equipment option isn’t working. Just like every great business, when Nigeria touches your investment ehn.

Stopped using Ifitness since early last year.

I like to spend 1hr at the gym and leave.

Impossible there.

Either you’re waiting for equipment or the second equipment option isn’t working.

Just like every great business, when Nigeria touches your investment ehn. — Leo Dasilva (@SirLeoBDasilva) March 5, 2024

Eldivyn

Running a business in Nigeria is tough. Ifitness was well priced when it started. But naira has dropped so much, costs have increased. Also the funding to open those branches? USD capital. Revenues in naira have dropped over 60% in dollar value. It’s incredibly hard.

Running a business in Nigeria is tough. Ifitness was well priced when it started. But naira has dropped so much, costs have increased. Also the funding to open those branches? USD capital. Revenues in naira have dropped over 60% in dollar value. It's incredibly hard. https://t.co/6lTHuF9UbO — -valar morghulis- (@eldivyn) March 5, 2024

Obodugo

The price has been hiked three times in just two years, I think. The “annual dues” are what’s really stirring up frustration amongst customers. There’s no clarification or transparency, just added expense.

the price has been hiked three times in just two years I think. The "annual dues" are what's really stirring up frustration amongst customers. There's no clarification or transparency, just added expense. — OBODUGO 🦅 (@theKofacts) March 5, 2024

What you should know

In response to allegations of client extortion, i-Fitness, has issued a statement addressing the concerns raised by its clients, as reported by social commentator Morris Monye.

The company emphasized that it had diligently communicated with its members regarding the Member Dues for 2024, which were due on March 1, 2024.

“ We sent a series of reminder emails and printed notices between December 2023 and last month on Member Dues 2024 which was due on 1 March 2024. We thank all the members who have settled their dues.

“ For reference, the Members’ Annual Due, which is now part of the i-Fitness Membership Plans since last year January 2023, is a one-off payment each year that is planned to cater for needed improvements such as replacements of core and noncore equipment, renovations to flooring, remodeling of the facility, ambience enhancements and other developments in our facilities.

“The Members’ Annual Dues are for all members (corporate and individual) who have been in i-Fitness before the year 2024.

Another i-Fitness user shared insights into the company’s proactive communication about the annual membership fees. In a memo reportedly issued by the founder and CEO, the company justified the introduction of the Members Annual Dues.

What the CEO said

“Over the years, we have tried to absorb economic pressures with little or minimal adjustments to members’ subscription prices. For those of us who have been members since May 2015 when i-Fitness commenced operations, you will recall that our monthly pricing was N15,000.

We maintained this price for several years, and also created subsidized plans and various promos at different times.

This year, that is eight years later, our monthly subscription is N19,490. This is N4,940 difference from when we started. We have deliberately and creatively managed price changes to the barest minimum.

“Keeping prices stable since inception (eight years) and carrying out constant service improvements in the face of hyperinflation (35% year-on year as at December 2022) has been difficult, and challenging. If we do not provide constant improvements, then we have failed you.

The annual due is to lessen this pressure and assist with key issues such as needed asset replacements, equipment additions, as well as branch remodeling, amongst other service deliverables. You may have noticed that many of these improvements have commenced in most branches already.

The CEO’s memo detailed the rationale behind the annual dues, describing it as a flexible one-time payment designed to align with international best practices observed by reputable fitness chains. The payment aims to contribute to essential aspects such as asset replacements, equipment additions, and branch remodeling, amid challenging economic conditions.

To provide additional flexibility to members, i-Fitness extended the deadline for remitting the annual dues until June 30th, accommodating the financial constraints faced by members. The company emphasized its commitment to constant service improvements and considered its members an integral part of the fitness community.