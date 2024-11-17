The Kebbi State Government is collaborating with Indonesia to domesticate advanced livestock reproduction techniques, including embryo transfer and artificial insemination.

Alhaji Sani Aliyu, the State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, disclosed this during an interview in Birnin Kebbi stating that the agreement followed a recent visit by Governor Nasir Idris to Indonesia, where key discussions were held to solidify the partnership.

In line with the partnership, the Indonesian government recently sponsored two veterinary doctors from Kebbi for a 30-day intensive training program focused on artificial insemination to equip the doctors with advanced skills to drive livestock development in Kebbi.

“They sponsored two of our Veterinary Doctors to Indonesia and trained them for a good solid 30 days on artificial insemination. It was intended to see how best Kebbi could boost its livestock development.

“Just as you all know, Kebbi is peculiar in Northern Nigeria when it comes to livestock development. That is one of the areas where our people are seen to have comparative advantage and prosperity,” Aliyu said.

Aliyu emphasized that the collaboration with Indonesia aims to address challenges in livestock development comprehensively, including solutions for cattle rearing issues.

Strengthening bilateral ties

The partnership between Kebbi and Indonesia gained momentum during Governor Idris’s recent trip to Indonesia for the Zakkat World Conference. The governor, accompanied by the Commissioner for Livestock Development and Animal Health, visited Indonesia’s Embryo Transfer Centre and other key facilities.

Aliyu emphasized the advanced capabilities of Indonesia in livestock reproduction technologies, highlighting their expertise in embryo transfer and artificial insemination.

“We were together with the Commissioner for Livestock Development and Animal Health. We visited their Embryo Transfer Centre and we saw by ourselves how great Indonesia is on the issue of both embryo and artificial insemination. They are the best and the only centre in Asia on embryo transfer,”

The collaboration also facilitated plans for the Indonesian Ambassador’s visit to Kebbi later this month.

“It will also interest you to know that this collaboration has assisted us in facilitating the coming of the Indonesian Ambassador to visit Kebbi which may materialise before the end of this month.

“During his visit, the Ambassador will meet our Governor, our Veterinary Doctors, and facilities and also see where best they can support Kebbi on the issue relating to national development,” Aliyu stated.

The upcoming visit will not only reinforce existing ties but also include capacity-building initiatives. Indonesian experts will assist trained Veterinary Doctors in transferring their skills to other professionals in the state.

“Apart from that, the team will also be involved in the training and retraining of other doctors that have not been opportune to go to Indonesia for the training,” Aliyu added.