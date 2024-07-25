The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has earmarked N110 million to support 10,200 underprivileged women and children in Kebbi State, facilitating their access to free healthcare services.

This was disclosed by Mr. Michael Juma, Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Sokoto, during a courtesy visit to Governor Nasir Idris in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

In addition, UNICEF has initiated a Nutrition Match Funding Mechanism worth $100,000, which requires an equivalent contribution from Kebbi State.

This funding will be utilized to combat child malnutrition through targeted policies and program implementations.

The fund allocation

“The UNICEF plans to pay capitation fees worth N110 million for 10,200 poor and vulnerable women and children, enabling them to access free healthcare services in the state,” Juma announced.

Juma commended Governor Idris for allocating two courts within Birnin Kebbi to handle child rights violations, particularly gender-based violence (GBV) cases.

He assured the governor of UNICEF’s dedication to support these courts, ensuring they adhere to global child-friendly court standards.

“UNICEF appeals to the governor for the establishment of a pilot Child Friendly/Family Court in the state. This will enhance access to justice for children in conflict with the law and those in need of care and protection, in line with the State Child Protection Law 2022,” Juma emphasized.

Addressing the issue of polio, Juma highlighted the state’s high risk of reinfection through outbreaks, urging continued vigilance and leadership from the governor.

What you should know

Governor Idris, in his response, expressed gratitude to UNICEF for its extensive efforts to improve the well-being of women and children in Kebbi through various programs.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing the necessary financial support to complement UNICEF’s initiatives.

“I assure you that Kebbi State government is ever ready to assist in any area that UNICEF deems necessary. We will not hesitate to provide the required financial support where government counterpart funding is needed,” Governor Idris affirmed.

He also directed the UNICEF office to coordinate with the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning to outline areas needing the state’s commitment for prompt approval and implementation.

“Our administration prioritizes the well-being of Kebbi’s populace. We are committed to using the state’s resources judiciously to ensure that our people experience the impact and dividends of our administration,” the governor stated.

Governor Idris highlighted other areas of focus, including the fight against open defecation to reduce cholera and other disease outbreaks.

He mentioned the recent quick response intervention funds allocated to manage the reported cholera outbreak in the state.

During the visit, the governor signed the State Food and Nutrition Policy Bill, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to addressing nutrition and health challenges in Kebbi.

Governor Idris also said that his open-door policy for discussions and collaborations aims to bring about desired results for the people of Kebbi State, in line with UNICEF’s objectives.