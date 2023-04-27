Key highlights

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has urged youths to embrace digital learning platforms in order to accelerate skill development, upskilling, and job opportunities.

This was said during a two-day workshop titled “Media Dialogue on Digital Learning Platforms.”

UNICEF Communication Specialist, Mrs. Blessing Ejiofor, stated this on Thursday in Lagos at a two-day workshop for young people and journalists across the country organized in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lagos Office.

What they said

The program, according to Ejiofor, aims to galvanize the media to support advocacy on digital learning solutions with a focus on bridging the digital divide, particularly for girls and young people in hard-to-reach communities.

She stated that UNICEF had worked with governments and other partners to create an enabling environment for skill development, allowing young people to thrive and better respond to the country’s social and economic needs.

The workshop, according to Mr. Joannes Yimbesalu, UNICEF Programme Specialist, was an opportunity to explore, learn, and share ideas on the benefits and opportunities available to young Nigerians on the NLP, YOMA, and U-Report digital platforms.

Yimbesalu enjoined the media to help amplify these digital platforms to the youths.

Importance of digital skills

The NOA Director in Lagos, Ms. Adetola Adegboyega, stated in her remarks that the training was crucial given the significance of technology in everyday life.

Ejiofor added that the implementation of the Youth Agency Marketplace (YOMA) platform and the Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP) which is (an online, offline, and mobile digital learning platform that supports learning and skills acquisition for children and youths) were ways to educate and connect young people to opportunities for employment, entrepreneurship, and social impact.

Adegboyega pointed out that journalists are a crucial component of the training because they would aid in spreading knowledge about the advantages that digital learning offers.

Improving learning outcomes for up- killing and employability

This year, UNICAF has the goal of reducing the number of out-of-school children and not just reduce the number, but improve the learning outcomes of the children.

This is based on the concern that the youth spend time in getting an education after which they cannot get a job

So UNICEF plans to expand the quality of early child education, skilling up foundation literacy programmes.