The Kebbi State Government has announced an increase in its monthly expenditure for the secondary schools’ feeding programme from N200 million to N350 million.

Governor Nasir Idris made this disclosure during a “thank-you” visit to Suru, Koko/Besse, and Maiyama local government areas on Thursday.

Governor Idris emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing the quality and quantity of meals provided in schools to encourage student retention and academic focus.

“This is designed to enhance the quality and quantity of meals to entice students to remain in school for serious studies. A good meal is desirable, when students eat good food, they will stay and read.

The incumbent administration places premium on quality education to students to excel in all fields of learning,” Idris stated.

Free education

Governor Idris further highlighted the administration’s efforts to make education accessible to all students in the state by implementing a free education policy.

“My administration has now made education free in Kebbi, as government pays examination registration, tuition fees and scholarship for students in secondary and tertiary levels.

This will encourage the pursuit of knowledge and lessen the burden of education expenditure on parents,” he explained.

The governor disclosed that his administration has constructed 366 new schools and rehabilitated 1,816 existing ones to improve access to education across the state.

“My administration has equipped all the schools with furniture, instructional materials, teaching and learning facilities,” he said.

As a professional teacher, Governor Idris expressed his determination to elevate the standard of education in Kebbi State.

“I am a professional teacher, I know the value of education, I am determined to improve and develop the sector to put Kebbi on the map of educational advancement at national and international levels,” he added.

Agricultural productivity

Beyond education, Governor Idris reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting farmers through the provision of free fertilizers and other inputs to boost agricultural productivity.

“I will launch irrigation farming with the provision of 30,000 solar and CNG-powered water pumping machines and free fertilizer in February,” he said.

Governor Idris assured residents of ongoing food support, including the provision of free grains and free feeding arrangements for the upcoming Ramadan fast.

What you should know

The federal government earmarked N100 billion for the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) as part of the 2025 Appropriation Bill. This initiative, designed to provide meals to public primary school students, aims to improve education and health outcomes for children while supporting local agriculture.

The N100 billion allocation is part of the N49.74 trillion 2025 budget sourced from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation. The funding underscores the government’s commitment to effectively manage and develop the nation’s resources.