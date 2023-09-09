The office of the Presidency disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has approved the construction of 1,000 houses in Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger and Benue States.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Friday released by Mr Olusola Abiola, Director of Information, Office of the Vice President.

Shettima revealed this at the commissioning of projects executed by the Borno State Government in the last 100 days, citing that the project is part of a broader plan by the FG to address conflicts in the north.

Housing

The Vic President also noted that Tinubu approved N50 billion to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to kick-start the Pulaku initiative, which is a solution to the crisis confronting the people of the northwest, adding:

“ President Tinubu has approved the construction of 1,000 houses in Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger and Benue States with all the ancillary facilities of schools, clinics, veterinary clinics and ranches for the Fulani community in Kaduna and Benue states

“President Tinubu insisted that all the victims must be carried along,”

National Challenges

He assured that all parts of the country would benefit from the developmental strides of President Tinubu, citing the Federal Government was planning to re-ignite wheat production in the country, urging that President Tinubu is aware of challenges confronting Nigerians and would make efforts to address them.

“The issues confronting Nigerians will be addressed. We will use all available vehicles to fix things. President Tinubu means well for this country and he is determined to change the fortunes of the nation for the better.

“Tinubu is a person filled with a lot of empathy for the less privileged in society. Some of the painful decisions taken by the government were products of the circumstances we have found ourselves in.

“Be rest assured that in the coming weeks and months, this government will unveil a lot of projects and programmes that will touch the lives of many,” .

Housing Policy and Regulations

Nairametrics reported last week the managing director of UACN Property Development Company (UPDC) Odunayo Ojo in an interview told Nairametrics that Nigeria needs foreign investors in its housing sector to bridge the gap and ensure standards.

“ Foreign investors don’t only bring the right kind of capital in terms of cost and tenure, but they also bring best practices.

“They ensure that they help the parties they are dealing with to structure those transactions in line with best practices, and they often strengthen governance because a lot of the donors insist on a certain level of governance.

“Foreign investors also bring sustainability as a core requirement. All around the world, people want to attract foreign investors because they bring more than just capital.”