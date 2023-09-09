Sahara Energy Group, the Nigerian Midstream Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and the Ministry of Petroleum (Gas) are set to collaborate on gas development in the country.

This is according to a statement from Sahara Energy.

According to the statement, Sahara Energy International Singapore received a delegation from the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Amb. Gabriel Aduda, the Chief Executive, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed and the Executive Director of Finance, NMDPRA, Abiodun Adeniji.

The visit was on the sidelines of the Asian Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC), a Singapore-based event where business leaders in the oil and gas industry in the Asia-Pacific region meet to share their insights into the market, build relationships, and discover new opportunities.



The Chief Executive Officer, of Sahara Energy International Singapore, Yomi Benson, Country Manager, of Sahara Energy International Singapore, Koyejo Bankole, and Head of Trading, Sahara Energy (Geneva), Jerome Espinasse received the delegation at Sahara Energy’s offices at the Millenia Towers in the Temasek Avenue business district in Singapore.

What was discussed

They talked about investment opportunities in gas production, infrastructure, international trading, and investments in Nigeria. investment opportunities in gas development, how gas is critical in the quest for ensuring access to energy, a just energy transition and powering industries for productivity and growth.

Green bonds and green finance for gas infrastructure developments in Nigeria and Africa at large and the role global financial institutions would need to play also featured in the robust discussions.

Ekperikpe Ekpo, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Gas expressed satisfaction at the excellent performance of Sahara Group in Asia for the past 14 years, being an energy conglomerate with roots in Nigeria. He called for collaboration in the implementation of the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for Gas development in Nigeria.

He said:

“We most certainly need more partners like the Sahara Group in this regard, businesses that are resolute in their commitment to enhancing energy access for all, energy transition and sustainability in the sector.”

Responding, Sahara Energy Singapore CEO, Yomi Benson said the organization was delighted to receive the minister and his entourage. Benson commended the government for its robust vision for gas development in Nigeria. He highlighted the need for a review of gas pricing along the lines of domestic consumption and exports.

He underscored the importance of guaranteeing continuous gas supply towards reigniting the much-needed industrial transformation in Nigeria to drive job creation, lower the cost of doing business, lower the cost of production, and improve Nigeria’s position as a preferred export base for investors globally.

He also noted that establishing more gas infrastructure in locations with arterial connections to critical industrial processing zones, power generating plants and major industrial areas would accelerate Nigeria’s quest for energy efficiency, grow the economy and guarantee energy sustainability.

He said:

“Sahara Group is passionate about collaborating with national, regional and global stakeholders to accelerate access to energy and sustainability in Africa. This is how we bring energy to life responsibly.”