President Tinubu has directed the Federal Ministry of Education to formulate necessary modalities for the inclusion of National Open University (NOUN) graduates within the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) framework, particularly those within the service age bracket, as allowed by the law.

The president gave the directive during his presentation at the 13th convocation ceremony of the university on Saturday, April 13, 2024. at the University’s Convocation Arena, Jabi, Abuja.

Represented by Biodun Saliu, Deputy Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), President Tinubu also disclosed the resolution of the longstanding issue regarding the admittance of NOUN law graduates to law schools in the country.

“With the changing demographics of our great nation, the government has recognised the importance of allowing NOUN graduates to participate in the NYSC scheme.

“The doors of the Law School are now open to the graduates, ensuring equal opportunities for all. Any remaining concerns or uncertainties should be promptly addressed by the Federal Ministry of Education,” he said.

Promoting open, distant learning

The president noted that the gathering was not just a celebration of the graduates’ academic successes but also highlighted the crucial role that Open and Distance Education (ODL) has in shaping the nation’s educational framework.

He therefore affirmed his administration’s commitment to enhancing ODL to expand access to higher education across the nation, emphasizing that the utilization of ODL is essential for meeting the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We will continue to do this in order to improve quality, access and affordability.

“Government is, therefore, committed through the Federal Ministry of Education and the NUC to provide the enabling environment to ensure a good delivery of this mode of education in Nigeria,” Tinubu added.

The president expressed his enthusiasm about the evolution of the university, initially envisioned as an educational platform for the working class, which has now expanded to serve the growing needs of the youthful population.

He acknowledged the challenge that many school leavers face in gaining admission to traditional universities and emphasized the necessity for enhanced research in technology at NOUN to accommodate more young school leavers and improve social safety nets for the people.

The president was pleased to note that NOUN has become a central figure in advancing the government’s commitment to achieving educational goals through ICT.

Government officials to study ICT courses at NOUN

He revealed that within the next six months, NOUN will start providing access to government officials for enrollment in various ICT programs, particularly postgraduate courses at the African Centre of Excellence on Technology Enhanced Learning (ACETEL).

He urged NOUN to admit qualified government functionaries into its postgraduate programs offered by the Centre of Excellence, as the government is undertaking a transformative journey incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) across all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAS) to boost decision-making and operational efficiency.

President Tinubu also tasked the World Bank-sponsored ACETEL, hosted by NOUN, to focus on research that will improve the use of ICT tools for enhanced learning outcomes in Nigeria.