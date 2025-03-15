The Enugu State Government has ordered all motor spare parts markets in the state to relocate to the newly constructed International Motor Spare Parts Market at Nsude, Udi Local Government Area.

Governor Peter Mbah signed the executive order on Friday at the Government House in Enugu, directing spare parts dealers to move from their current locations, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The government stated that the move will provide better infrastructure, security, and business opportunities for the motor spare parts dealers.

“Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State has signed an executive order to relocate all motor spare parts markets in Enugu to the newly constructed International Motor Spare Parts Market at Nsude,” the NAN report read in part.

Mbah assured traders that the government had taken all necessary safety measures and was prioritizing road expansion and essential facility installations as part of the ongoing construction.

He expressed confidence that significant progress would be visible in the coming months, emphasizing that the project was designed as an international market with comprehensive services.

The governor added that the market would include a clinic, fire service station, truck park, and residential areas, allowing traders to live close to their businesses.

More insight

Dr. Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, Managing Director of the Enugu State Investment Development Authority, highlighted that the relocation would give traders access to more space, modern infrastructure, and long-term shop ownership opportunities.

He noted that the market’s strategic location would serve travelers heading to the Middle Belt, South-South, Onitsha, and Nnewi, driving increased commercial activity in the state.

According to him, many spare parts dealers previously struggled with space constraints, which often hindered apprentices from establishing their businesses after training. The new market, he explained, offers a structured environment designed to resolve these challenges.

The Enugu Market Spare Parts Dealers Association welcomed the relocation, with its president, Mike Nomeh, stating that Governor Mbah had fulfilled a long-standing campaign promise.

He emphasized that traders had waited since 1999 for the move, as previous attempts to relocate them had not been realized.

Nomeh added that members of the association, currently operating in locations such as Coal Camp, Abakpa, Emene, Eke Obinagu, Gariki, Presidential Road, and Old Artisan, had agreed to move.

With ongoing construction and government assurances, the new Nsude market is expected to become a major commercial hub, offering a more organized and secure business environment for motor spare parts dealers in Enugu.