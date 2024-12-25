The Enugu State Government has earmarked N837.9 billion, representing 86% of its N971 billion 2025 budget, for capital expenditure.

Meanwhile, recurrent expenditure is set at N133.1 billion, accounting for 14% of the total budget.

Governor Peter Mbah disclosed this on his official X page on Tuesday, following the signing of the “Budget of Exponential Growth and Inclusive Prosperity” into law.

He described the budget as a cornerstone of his administration’s drive to transform Enugu into a hub of opportunities, ensuring inclusive development for all residents.

“Today, I signed into law the N971 billion Enugu State 2025 Appropriation Bill aptly christened the “Budget of Exponential Growth and Inclusive Prosperity”.

“This budget reflects our commitment to transforming Enugu into a hub of opportunities where no one is left behind. With N837.9 billion representing 86% allocated to capital expenditure, and N133.1 billion (14%) for recurrent expenditure. We are laying the foundation for sustainable development across all sectors,” the statement read in part.

The statement highlighted that education received the largest portion of the budget for the second year in a row, with N320.6 billion allocated over 33% of the total budget.

The governor stressed the importance of this investment, emphasizing that education is key to reducing poverty and empowering the people of Enugu State.

What you should know

Nairametrics examined the budget proposal presentation speech of Governor Peter Mbah to gain insights into some of the capital projects slated for 2025. The Enugu State Government has allocated 86% of its N971 billion budget to capital expenditures.

Education takes priority, with N320.6 billion allocated to the sector, including funding for 260 smart schools scheduled for completion by September 2025. This allocation also covers capital projects aimed at developing model secondary schools and revitalizing technical institutions to build a skilled workforce

In healthcare, 260 new Type II Primary Healthcare Centers are under development, alongside the Enugu International Hospital and expanded facilities at Parklane Teaching Hospital. Upgraded Type III Primary Healthcare Centres will enhance advanced medical care delivery.

The power sector is set to witness a transformation with plans for an independent grid regulated by the Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission. Collaboration with Main Power Limited aims to improve electricity distribution across the state.

Infrastructure development features prominently, with 141 urban roads, 20 gateway roads, and major projects like the Abakpa-Ugwogo-Opi dual carriageway. Transport enhancements include four new terminals and over 200 dual-fuel buses to modernize public transit.

Tourism efforts include completing the Enugu International Conference Centre, a five-star ICC Hotel, the reopened Presidential Hotel, and revamped sites such as Miliken Hill and Awhum Waterfalls.

Agriculture also receives a boost with 200 tractors, with plans to expand to 1,000 units.

Over N140 billion in private investments is revitalizing state enterprises, emphasizing Enugu’s commitment to sustainable development and economic transformation.