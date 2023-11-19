Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has revealed that his administration will build over 250 smart schools across the 260 wards of the state to ensure that the poorest child in the remotest part state receives world-class education using tools of the 21st century.

Features of the smart schools

What Governor Mbah is saying:

“I delivered a keynote speech earlier today at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT, Agbani, Enugu State.

“During my presentation, I underscored the importance of quality education while also congratulating the 9,017 graduates who received various first and higher degrees.

“Education remains our greatest weapon in the war against poverty. Under my leadership, the Enugu State educational system will witness radical changes.

“We have prioritized basic education. When we envisaged growing our GDP from the current levels of $4.4 billion to $30 billion by 2031, we placed education at the epicenter of our strategy.

“We have designed a revolutionary strategy which is currently being implemented. The idea is to revamp the current educational system in Enugu State, from the basic schools through secondary to tertiary institutions such as ESUT.

“We are tweaking the curricula to ensure that the poorest child in the remotest part of Enugu State receives world-class education using tools of the 21st century.

“To this end, we have earmarked 30 percent of our state budget for education in 2024, which exceeds the recommended international benchmark.

“Interestingly, we have completed the construction of one smart school, and awarded the contract for the construction of nine others, while 250 more will be constructed in less than 14 months to cover the entire 260 wards across the state. In addition, teachers who will pilot the affairs of the model schools are currently being trained by global experts.

“The smart schools will be sufficiently equipped with internet access, solar power, a center for robotics and artificial intelligence, a modern ICT center, two well-equipped laboratories for primary school and junior secondary school, a studio for creative production, 25 inclusive classrooms, with interactive digital whiteboards, android tablets for pupils’ use, among others.

“Our dream for Enugu State educational system would outlive us. That foundation is what we are laying now, and we’re hopeful that posterity will benefit from it.

“I commend the ESUT management for the good work being done in the institution and for inviting me to deliver a keynote speech on a day like this.”

