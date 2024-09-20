Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has announced that the state secured over N300 billion in investment commitments over the past three months.

This achievement, he noted, marks a significant milestone in the state’s efforts to boost its economy.

Governor Mbah made this revelation during his speech at the 2024 Standing Committee Meeting of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, according to a statement posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday.

He outlined the commitments, which include assembling trucks locally and reviving the long-dormant Sunrise Flour Mills, all aimed at revitalising key industries and creating jobs.

“In just three months, we’ve secured over N300 billion in commitments, revitalising key industries and creating jobs. From assembling trucks locally to reviving the long-dormant Sunrise Flour Mills, we are laying the foundation for a robust and diversified economy,” he said.

This announcement follows the Enugu State Government’s recent signing of a N40 billion deal with Jelfah Nigeria Limited to revive Sunrise Flour Mills, as well as a partnership with a Danish company to commence tractor assembly in the state.

The statement further revealed that Governor Mbah’s administration is set to launch a state-of-the-art surveillance platform to enhance security in Enugu.

The platform, which will combine human and artificial intelligence, is intended to provide round-the-clock monitoring of the state’s streets to ensure the safety of residents.

More insights

Governor Mbah also disclosed that 33% of the 2024 budget has been allocated to education, with a focus on the Smart Green Schools initiative.

The governor noted that this initiative aims to equip children with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in an increasingly digital and rapidly changing world.

The statement highlighted that infrastructural improvements are a key part of the administration’s agenda to support Enugu’s development.

The governor noted that these upgrades are part of his administration’s broader goal of creating a livable and prosperous environment for the state’s citizens.

What you should know

On Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Governor Peter Mbah announced via a statement on his X (formerly Twitter) account that the Enugu State Government had signed a landmark N40 billion agreement with Jelfah Nigeria Limited to revive the long-abandoned Sunrise Flour Mills in Emene.

Under the agreement, Jelfah Nigeria Limited, led by Chairman Moses Saromi, will acquire a 60% equity stake in the mills, with N24 billion invested—N22 billion for revitalizing the facility and N2 billion directly benefiting the state.

The deal also includes the creation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to manage 10,000 hectares of farmland dedicated to producing essential inputs like cassava and grains for the mill.

This farmland initiative is set to bolster agricultural production and sustain the operations of the flour mills.

In a separate investment, the state government partnered with a Danish company in September to establish a tractor assembly plant in Enugu, reducing the reliance on imported machinery.

The partnership aims to assemble 300 tractors by the end of 2024, with plans to increase production to 1,000 tractors in 2025.